NC Wiffle tourney coming to Smithfield

The 31st edition of the North Carolina Wiffle Ball Tournament will return to Smithfield’s Community Park this summer. The tournament is set for Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14. The entry fee for the slow pitch event, which features four man teams on a double elimination format, will be $80. Bats and balls are provided, as are umpires. Trophy presentations will be made for first and second place teams, MVP, and All-Tournament.

This marks the 38th consecutive year the tournament has been held.

The tournament’s first seven years was the formerly known as the Kenly Wiffle Ball Tournament, before evolving into the State Event in 1989.

It is the oldest state championship in the country, and the second oldest Wiffle Ball Tournament in the world, behind only the World Wiffle Ball Championship in Midlothian, Illinois.

For more information or to enter the event, call or text Director Jeff Davis at 919-915-2280 or visit the tourney web site at www.ncwiffleball.weebly.com

Wiffle ball is a variation of the sport of baseball, designed for indoor or outdoor play in confined areas. The game is played using a perforated, light-weight, resilient plastic ball and a long, typically yellow, plastic bat. The game became popular nationwide in the 1960s and is played in backyards, on city streets, and on beaches. The game is similar to baseball and is designed for 2–10 players.

Some wiffle ball enthusiasts have taken field construction to inspiring heights, having built fields to resemble major league ballparks.

One such field can be found right here in Sampson County and features a currently ongoing summer league. Miffly Field is located in Spivey’s Corner and was designed by 2017 Midway High School graduate, Austin Raynor. His father, Greg Raynor, and classmate Charlie Strickland aided in building the facility. When not hosting summer leagues, the field is also used for tournaments, fundraisers, and other activities.

Raynor says he is planning on submitting a team in July’s NC Tournament.

Local team plans to participate

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

