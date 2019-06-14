Wallace-Rose Hill to host football camp

Returning for a fourth straight year, House of Raeford Farms and its nonprofit organization, FLOCK, are hosting the annual Jeremiah Castille Character Football Camp. The camp is scheduled this Friday and Saturday, June 14-15 at Wallace-Rose Hill High School in Teachey.

This two-day football camp will provide an opportunity for over 900 representing 17 high schools across nine North Carolina counties (Sampson, Pender, Onslow, Duplin, New Hanover, Brunswick, Lenoir, Wayne, and Bladen) to train with current Clemson University players, former college and professional players from the University of Alabama, and current professional players and coaches from the Miami Dolphins.

The camp focuses on strength, agility and character-building skills for both on and off the field.

Brandon Kornblue, a nationally renowned kicking instructor, will be leading kicking and punting instruction. Coach Kornblue kicked professionally for a dozen years and currently trains the most elite kickers across the country. Kornblue was the placekicker in the 1997 Michigan Wolverine National Championship team, with Tom Brady serving as his placeholder.

Other coaches and chaplains will include:

• Jeremiah Castille — Camp founder; University of Alabama football team chaplain; former NFL and University of Alabama cornerback.

• Simeon Castille — Former NFL, US Army All-American, USA Today All-American, University of Alabama 1st team All-SEC cornerback.

• Tim Castille — Former NFL and University of Alabama fullback; former University of Alabama coach; current high school football coach in Alabama.

• Joe Edwards — Asst. football coach at Bessemer City High School; former high school linebacker

• Darius Gilbert — Former University of Alabama linebacker, high school coach.

• Eric Gray — Former AFL and University of Alabama defensive back.

• Wes Murphy — Defensive Line Coach at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala.; former high school and collegiate coach in Alabama, Georgia, Virginia and Alaska; former University of Arkansas defensive/tight end; former Kansas City Chiefs pro.

• Durrell Fuqua — Former University of Alabama defensive back; current Hoover High School coach

• Brandon Brooks — Former University of Alabama wide receiver, kick returner.

• Dennis Alexander — East Central Community College coach; former NFL, NFL Europe and University of Alabama lineman; former high school and semi-pro coach

• Zach Fletcher — Former University of Alabama and NFL wide receiver.

• Earl Alexander — Played wide receiver collegiately at the University of Alabama from 2007-2011. Continued his pro career in the CFL with the Edmonton Eskimos and the Arena Football League with Spokane and Columbus.

• Reggie Pleasant — Clemson Football Team Chaplain; former NFL, CFL and Clemson defensive back.

• Rob Leonard — Miami Dolphins linebacker coach and former NC State University linebacker.

• Lance Bennett — Miami Dolphins assistant to the head coach.

• Tyquan Underwood — Miami Dolphins assistant wide receiver coach.

• Christian Wilkins — Miami Dolphins DT; Clemson University.

• Tre’ Watson — Miami Dolphins LB; University of Maryland.

• Terrill Hanks — Miami Dolphins LB; New Mexico State University.

• Mark Walton — Miami Dolphins RB; University of Miami (FL).

• Terry Boyton — Miami Dolphins chaplain.

Established in 2008, Castille Character Camp provides a fun, safe and skill-focused experience for youth and athletes. Jeremiah Castille, assisted by former NFL and Division I athletes, teaches the fundamental skills of athletics, giving participates a competitive edge in their athletic performance.

The hands-on instruction of the non-contact skills camp is designed to provide a solid foundation in football fundamentals while teaching character training. Participants are taught teamwork, self-discipline, consideration of others and how to attain and maximize their true potential relative to age and development on the field and in life. The goal of the camp is to train, develop, and prepare players to reach their full potential athletically and personally through skill training and character building.

For more information about the camp, contact Dave Witter at [email protected] or at 910-282-7179.

