Plant gears up for senior year

Whether it’s soccer, basketball, or baseball, Evan Plant plays it all for Mintz Christian Academy. Plant’s contributions on the court and in the classroom are felt almost daily at MCA, where he has attended school since 2013.

Plant, who is a rising senior, is quickly approaching his final year of eligibility for the Lions. Being a critical member of a trio of sports, Plant will leave a big void for MCA to fill once he graduates on May 21, 2020.

“I only have one more year left to play these sports for my school, so I’ll be ready to give it one last ride come August. I just hope the year goes by slowly,” Plant said with a laugh.

Perhaps the sport where Plant’s presence is felt the most is on the baseball diamond, but he nearly had to sit out the 2018-2019 baseball season.

“In January of this year, I tore two ligaments in my ankle and my doctor said it would take six months to heal. That meant I would miss baseball completely.”

Fortunately for him, his team, and head coach Aaron Underwood, the athlete received answers to quite a few prayers.

“My family and I prayed and asked God if it was His will, that I be able to play baseball this season. Well, I ended up being healed in two months and I didn’t miss a single game.”

And what a season it was for the star athlete. In his junior season of 2019, Plant had a staggering .567 batting average and tallied 21 RBIs.

Underwood acknowledged Plant’s importance on the team.

“Evan has been and will remain a crucial piece of our team during his final season with us. He has come up clutch many times for our team and we look forward to making more memories with him in 2020.”

Memories of his time on the court abound for the MCA athlete.

“Some of my favorite memories during soccer are my two assists. It’s not every day that a goalie records an assist from a punt. It certainly helps that our soccer coach, Andrew Wilhite, yells ‘Boot it!!’,” Plant joked.

“In basketball, we didn’t win many games, but that taught me a lesson: the value of playing as a team. I’ll always carry that with me,”

Plant, who plays first base and is a pitcher for the Lions baseball team, says his favorite memory from that sport is winning back-to-back CCAA Tournament championships.

“I would have to say that my favorite memory was winning back to back baseball championships. I hope we can continue

our success into my senior year and once again go out as champions.”

Not just succeeding on the field, Plant is also a diligent student.

“Being a member of the National Beta Club is a true honor for me. I take my academics very seriously and always do my best to put them before sports. My goal after high school is to attend college and possibly go for a degree in business. I would like to play college baseball, but academics must come first. The University of North Carolina at Pembroke or FTCC, two colleges with which I have tried out for the baseball team, are some of my top choices,” Plant continued.

When asked if there were any particular people that had an influence on his success, there were many people the standout wanted to thank.

“I’d like to thank my parents. They’ve always been there for me whenever I have needed them. I’ve probably played in well over 100 games at MCA, and they haven’t missed any of them, except for one. I thank God everyday for putting them in life.”

“My coaches throughout high school have also meant a good deal to me. It’s been an honor to play under Coaches Heinz, Underwood, and Wilhite’s leadership, along with my assistant coaches, who have helped make me the player I am today,” he continued.

“Last but definitely not least, I want to thank God. None of my accomplishments would be possible without Him and I cannot reiterate enough how much He means to me,” Plant concluded.

Mintz three-sport athlete embracing final year

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

