Pro dreams within Barefoot’s grasp

Matthew Barefoot - Courtesy Photo | Bennett Scarborough (ScarboroughPhotography.com) Barefoot stands in for an at-bat for Campbell. - Courtesy Photo | Bennett Scarborough (ScarboroughPhotography.com) A passionate Matthew Barefoot celebrates a momentous play. - Courtesy Photo | Bennett Scarborough (ScarboroughPhotography.com) Matthew Barefoot blasts a hit for the Fighting Camels. - -

Sometimes, people find and are able to do the thing that they were born to do for a living. Last week, Matthew Barefoot, the former Midway Raider All-State pitcher and outfielder, and more recently All-Big South player at Campbell University, became one of those people, as he was drafted by the Houston Astros.

“It was such a sigh of relief,” said Barefoot. “You have a feeling that it’s going to happen, but when I heard my name called, it was more of a sigh of relief than anything.”

Barefoot will start his professional career playing Rookie ball for the Astros. He landed in Florida earlier in the week, where he’ll begin the Astros’ training program for their newly drafted players. His first games will more than likely be played with the New York or Florida minor league teams, but when Barefoot makes it up to Class A ball, he’ll probably end up back home — playing for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

“It’s crazy,” he laughed. “It’s Florida or New York, then if I make it to high-A ball, I’m back at home, which would be really cool. “

One can imagine that the Woodpeckers are ready for Barefoot to make it to Fayetteville too. The idea of the local kid being back in town chasing a major league dream is sure to sell a few more tickets. Especially to the Midway and Campbell faithful, which Barefoot noted had been incredibly supportive every step of the way.

“The Midway fans and locals, a lot of them would reach out through social media, I would see them when I would be at restaurants, and they were all so supportive of me during my time at Campbell,” he stated. “The Campbell fans have always been great too, so it would really be a dream to get back and be able to play pro ball in front of all of these people who have been so supportive of me.”

It’d be kind of difficult for the locals not to be on the Barefoot train, right? He helped lead the Raiders to two Eastern Championships and a was State Championship MVP while leading Midway to the 2014 NCHSAA title. At Campbell, he helped hang two conference championship banners in three years.

“Matthew is a great representative of our community,” said Midway High baseball coach, Jason Fussell. “He has put in countless hours of hard work and we are very glad to see him accomplish this major goal. Matthew has done nothing but great things since he arrived into the Midway baseball program and he embodies the “Raider Way” on and off the field. We wish him nothing but the continued excellence as he starts his professional career. Matthew shows that hard work and a positive mindset pays off.”

In TV interviews, Campbell head coach Justin Haire has raved about that mindset described by Fussell. While he wasn’t officially one until last week, countless times, Haire has referred to Barefoot as a “true pro.”

“That means a lot coming from coach,” said Barefoot. “It says a lot about the faith and trust he had in me as a player. I’m glad he sees that, and notices the way I go about things with a good mindset.”

In High School, Barefoot appeared on draft boards, but says he is thankful that he didn’t make that early jump. He gives Campbell and their coaching staff a ton of credit for helping him get to the next level.

“Everywhere else that was recruiting me didn’t want me to swing the bat. They just wanted me to pitch,” Barefoot said. “If I had tried to go pro out of high school, it would have been to pitch, and I just didn’t see a future there. Campbell had faith in me as a hitter, and I am so glad they did. I wouldn’t be here today without them giving me that opportunity.”

Barefoot realized pro ball could be a reality once he began seeing success at the plate at Campbell. Then, he began to appear on many MLB scouts’ radars last summer when he won the batting crown in college baseball’s premier summer circuit – the Cape Cod League.

Another plus from Campbell: Barefoot now has a marketing degree, the importance of which he also recognizes.

“It’s huge,” he said. “I know baseball won’t last forever, so having something to fall back on gives me that extra sense of security that is nice to have.”

Out of all of the accomplishments Barefoot has seen, he says that getting drafted was at the top of his list.

“It just has to be number one,” he smiled. “All of the hard work finally getting me to this point, to where I have another fresh start, another incredible opportunity, it’s unreal almost. I am extremely blessed and so thankful to the Astros for this opportunity.”

Matthew Barefoot https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_MHS-Barefoot-1jpg-1.jpg Matthew Barefoot Barefoot stands in for an at-bat for Campbell. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Barefoot-1.jpg Barefoot stands in for an at-bat for Campbell. Courtesy Photo | Bennett Scarborough (ScarboroughPhotography.com) A passionate Matthew Barefoot celebrates a momentous play. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Barefoot-2.jpg A passionate Matthew Barefoot celebrates a momentous play. Courtesy Photo | Bennett Scarborough (ScarboroughPhotography.com) Matthew Barefoot blasts a hit for the Fighting Camels. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Barefoot-3.jpg Matthew Barefoot blasts a hit for the Fighting Camels. Courtesy Photo | Bennett Scarborough (ScarboroughPhotography.com)

Former Midway star continues push toward top level

By Adam Capps Sports contributor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]