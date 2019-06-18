Spell nets another Coach of Year award

Clinton High School soccer head coach Brad Spell won HighSchoolOT’s Male Coach of the Year award on Saturday night. Spell led the Dark Horses to a 26-1 (11-1 ECC) record and captured Clinton’s first ever State 2A Soccer Title in 2018. This adds to an already impressive year for Spell, who earlier in 2019 was also named National Coach of the Year at an event in Chigaco, Ill. Spell has also achieved honors including Sampson County Coach of the Year, East Central Conference Coach of the Year, Regional and State 2A Coach of the Year, Mid-Atlantic Coach of the Year and others. -

