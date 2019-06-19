White poised for strong finish

Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Emma White with a putt attempt on the green. - Courtesy Photo | Office of Governor Roy Cooper Emma White poses with Governor Roy Cooper. She served as a page earlier this year. - Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Emma White leaps for a tip-back on the volleyball court. -

A force in the classroom and on the court, Mintz Christian Academy rising senior Emma White enjoys playing for and representing the school she has attended since its inception in 2009.

Before sports, however, academics certainly come first for the rising senior.

“Academic excellence is an expectation at my house,” White said. “Recently, I had the privilege of serving as a chief marshal for Mintz’s senior graduation. This motivated me to work even harder as I head into my senior year so that I can be valedictorian of my class.”

An indication of her strong work ethic and desire to serve others, White was selected to serve as a page to North Carolina Governor, Roy Cooper during the week of June 10.

While her schoolwork is paramount, success on the court and on the field is also important to her. White participates in varsity volleyball, basketball and golf for the Lions.

She didn’t even take up golf until the eighth grade, never picking up a club until just before that first season. Needless to say, her unfamiliarity with the game showed.

“I distinctly remember being thrilled that I got 13 strokes on a par-4. Now if I were to shoot a 13 or anywhere close, on any hole, I’d probably break the club,” White exclaimed.

Her golf skills have improved very much since those forgettable eighth grade days, leading her to become one of the top golfers on Mintz Christian Academy’s varsity golf team.

The improvement was noted by head coach, Dan Heinz.

“She takes the extra steps to work on skills, outside of practice, which takes her game to the next level,” Heinz said.

Heinz continued to speak glowingly of his soon to be senior athlete.

“Emma is a quality athlete and most importantly, a young lady of great character and integrity. She brings the unique qualities of intensity and a keen sense of humor to every team.”

White, who is also a key player on Mintz’s volleyball team, earned all-CCAA honors in her junior season. She credits her success in the sport to Heinz, who also coaches that squad.

“He pushes me to do my best in every sport I play, and generously goes out of his way to ensure my success,” White remarked on her sixth-year head coach.

“Whether it’s telling me to focus on the game and not my hair, bringing me snacks, reminding me to chill out, or torturing me with ‘Free Bird’ and country music at golf, Coach Heinz constantly ensures that he assists each of his athletes, including me. I’ll never be able to thank him enough for all the instruction and encouragement he has given to me.”

After high school, White plans on attending a four year university, where she will go for her teaching degree. While currently undecided, East Carolina University is among the top of her list of choices.

“Attending ECU would be amazing,” White asserted.

Crediting Mintz and its faculty, White says they’ve helped her grow into the student and athlete she is today.

“I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to attend Mintz Christian Academy. The faculty has helped me grow not only academically and physically, but spiritually as well. They are all incredible men and women of God. I am honored to be a member of the MCA graduating Class of 2020,” White concluded.

Heinz finished off his high praise of the Mintz star with one last accolade.

“Emma White represents what Mintz Christian Academy athletics are all about.”

Mintz three-sport athlete sets bar high for senior year

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

