Barefoot headed to New York

One week after being drafted by the Houston Astros, former Midway High School and Campbell University baseball standout Matthew Barefoot has landed on the roster of the Astros’ affiliate team, the Tri-City ValleyCats. The ValleyCats are a Minor League Baseball team based in Troy, New York. The team is in the New York-Penn League as the Class A Short Season affiliate. The Tri-City name refers to the three nearby cities of Albany, Schenectady and Troy. The ValleyCats have won three NYPL Championships, in 2010, 2013 and 2018.