Batts signs with Fayetteville Tech

Courtesy Photo | FTCC Lakewood baseball standout Dawson Batts has signed his national letter of intent to play baseball for the Trojans of Fayetteville Technical Community College (FTCC). The 2019 graduate signed his letter on Tuesday, solidifying his collegiate academic and athletic pathway to attend FTCC. With just one arm, Batts has overcome the odds to thrive on the diamond, pitching and playing infield for the Leopards and was a key component of the team. Batts was joined by his mom, Erica, along with other family members, friends and members of the FTCC staff. - File photo | Sampson Independent Lakewood’s Dawson Batts takes a swing during his plate appearance this season. -

Lakewood baseball standout Dawson Batts has signed his national letter of intent to play baseball for the Trojans of Fayetteville Technical Community College (FTCC). The 2019 graduate signed his letter on Tuesday, solidifying his collegiate academic and athletic pathway to attend FTCC. With just one arm, Batts has overcome the odds to thrive on the diamond, pitching and playing infield for the Leopards and was a key component of the team. Batts was joined by his mom, Erica, along with other family members, friends and members of the FTCC staff.

Lakewood’s Dawson Batts takes a swing during his plate appearance this season.