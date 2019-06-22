Football camp coming in July

Harrells Christian Academy and the City of Clinton Recreation & Parks Department are teaming up for a youth Football Camp in July. The camp will be given by Harrells football coach Jason Arnette, along with his assistant coaches and former Clinton High School and N.C. State standout, Bryan Peterson.

Harrells varsity players will also be assisting with the camp.

The camp is free and open to the public for kids in grades 3-7. The dates and times are Monday, July 8, and Monday, July 15, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. both days at the Clinton Rec Department.

According to Arnette, the camp is dynamic and full of teaching, team building and competition, with the hopes of helping local youth become better football players and all-around athletes.

Participating campers are expected to wear shorts and T-shirts as well as cleats or tennis shoes.

For more information or to register, contact Jason Arnette at [email protected] or campers can also register the day of the camp.

