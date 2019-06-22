‘Darkness’ camp a success

Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Campers participate in a scrimmage during Thursday’s Day 4 of the Darkness Soccer Camp. - Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Campers take a break and smile in between the action. - Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent This camper practices her shots on goal. -

The 2019 Clinton High School “Darkness” Soccer Camp went off perfectly this past week. Head coach Brad Spell acknowledged that 115 participants attended this years camp, held each morning this past Monday though Friday. This is the ninth year of the camp and Spell said that this is the seventh consecutive year that the camp has had over 100 attendees, ages ranging kindergarten through eighth grade.

Spell also reported that the camp featured about 30 staff members, including juniors and seniors of the current boys and girls soccer teams, former players, and current college players along with assistant coaches Kenan Lanier and Adam Smith.

Camp organizers, including Smith and Lanier, were jubilant with yet another successful year.

“It’s unbelievable that we have these high numbers in attendance year in and year out,” Smith attested. “It’s really a testament to the support of the community and the love that is shared for Clinton soccer.”

Smith went on to elaborate on the goals of the camp.

“We’re concentrating and working on the overall player, not just focusing on one thing. We’re working on passing, trapping, dribbling, shooting, – the complete player,” Smith continued.

“The older kids go with myself and Coach Kenan and do individual sessions. We’re trying to show them the whole package – it’s about all aspects of the game.”

Smith acknowledged that the leaders of the camp certainly want to see the kids do well and to grow and develop their skills. After all, the participants are the future of the Dark Horse Soccer program.

“I’ve actually had some people that have been through this program that I have gone on to coach. Both girls and boys so this camp is instilling a long-lasting impression,” Smith added.

Lanier went on to add that it’s rewarding to see the participants genuinely enjoy the camp and how eager each camper is to want to better themselves at the game of soccer.

“The big thing with all these kids is they want to get better. This camp isn’t something that they are forced to do. They have a good a time, they do what they’re told and are extremely respectful, and they want to get better, Lanier stated. “They all leave at the end of the day saying ‘I can’t wait to come back to tomorrow!’”

Lanier complimented the work ethic of the campers and says that hard work is an emphasis at the camp.

“It’s hard to believe, but you can already identify which kids are clicking, even at an early age. We have kids as young has five out here and kids as old as 14 that are all working hard and you can already see their potential. We tell them their hard work is going to pay off.”

Just like Smith, Lanier made sure to pay respects back to the Clinton community and emphasized that it’s because of them that the sport of soccer continues to flourish in the area.

“We appreciate the community, the parents, for supporting us. All of the proceeds from this fundraiser go back to the CHS Soccer Program. We have coached some of these kids as campers that are now part of the program. We are extremely blessed.”

The funds raised over the years have been integral in revitalizing the soccer program. For instance, the Clinton Dark Horse Soccer Complex.

“The funds raised have largely gone toward the facility and making sure it is one of the best in the state. And we believe that to be true,” Lanier added. “With this being the ninth year of the camp, the soccer field didn’t even exist early on. We were playing on the football field. Thanks to the success of the camp, we’ve been able to get overhangs for the benches, banners behind the bleaches, an amazing scoreboard, and the list goes,” Lanier concluded.

With the commitment level at a maximum for the success of the Clinton Soccer program, it is widely expected that the Clinton Soccer dynasty will continue to flourish in the years ahead.

