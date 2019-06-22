Tourney raises money for local arts

Courtesy Photo | Sampson Arts Council First place in the top flight was Star Communications, including Jeff Nethercutt, Kyle Randleman, Jeff Shipp and Dickie Walters. - Courtesy Photo | Sampson Arts Council First place in the second flight was Barwick Ag Services, including Brian Hardison, Neal Hardison, Chuck Maxwell and Mike Wilson. -

The 10th annual “Golf Fore the Arts” Golf Tournament sponsored by the Sampson Arts Council was held at Coharie Country Club in Clinton this past Friday, June 14.

A sponsor and golfer reception was also held at the Victor R. Small House on June 13.

The Sampson Arts Council officials expressed thanks to the community for making the annual fundraiser a huge success. The tournament was thrilled to host 15 teams including, 60 golfers and 87 business and individual sponsors.

A special thank you was given to Hog Slat and Lew and Erika Starling, as well as Star Communications, US Foods and Deacon Jones of Clinton. South Catering/Southern Smoke BBQ provided the food for the sponsor’s and golfer’s reception and on tournament day. Dunkin’ Donuts and Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q also provided food.

“This event was a huge success because of the dedication and hard work of our golf committee,” said Kara Donatelli, director of the Arts Council. “Funds raised will provide three weeks of Summer Art Camp in July for grades 1-6, a Junior Art Camp and three Art Workshops for students grades 7-12,” she continued.

“Over 125 students will explore their creativity this summer. The SAC is thrilled to offer 40 art camp scholarships to select students from Sampson County and Clinton City Schools to attend art camp free of charge. Funds raised also sustain ongoing operations of the Arts Council so we can continue to produce programs and events that advance the arts and engage our county’s residents and visitors.”

“With everyone’s generous support, we are able to provide unique arts programming throughout the year such as Gallery Exhibits, Artist Receptions, Student Art Classes, Adult Art Workshops and Pottery Classes. We cannot thank everyone enough for their support of the Arts in Sampson County,” Donatelli concluded.

Top flight finishers included first place Star Communications with team members Jeff Nethercutt, Kyle Randleman, Jeff Shipp and Dickie Walters; and second place A.G. Thornton Investments with team members Bob Yow, Jeff Heath, Randy Wiggins and Jackie Parrish.

In the second flight, the first place finisher was Barwick Ag Services with Brian Hardison, Neal Hardison, Chuck Maxwell and Mike Wilson and second place was the Ken Yang Team featuring Ken Yang, Kenzie Yang, John McPhail and John Larkin Spell.

First place in the top flight was Star Communications, including Jeff Nethercutt, Kyle Randleman, Jeff Shipp and Dickie Walters. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_SAC-First-Flace-First-Flight.jpg First place in the top flight was Star Communications, including Jeff Nethercutt, Kyle Randleman, Jeff Shipp and Dickie Walters. Courtesy Photo | Sampson Arts Council First place in the second flight was Barwick Ag Services, including Brian Hardison, Neal Hardison, Chuck Maxwell and Mike Wilson. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_SAC-First-Flace-Second-Flight.jpg First place in the second flight was Barwick Ag Services, including Brian Hardison, Neal Hardison, Chuck Maxwell and Mike Wilson. Courtesy Photo | Sampson Arts Council

Arts Council-sponsored ‘Fore’ another hit

Staff reports

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]