Dixie All-Stars storm Clinton

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Sampson All-Stars pitcher Ayden Lawson stares toward homeplate on Sunday afternoon. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Clinton All-Stars second-baseman Brandt Sumner makes a play toward first base during Friday’s game against the Sampson All-Stars. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Clinton All-Stars pitcher Landon Smith prepares to unleash a pitch toward the awaiting batter during Sunday’s game against East Duplin. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Sampson All-Stars pitcher Ryder Thornton prepares to fire a strike toward home plate during Friday’s game against Clinton. - -

Royal Lane Park is the site of the 2019 Dixie Minor League (9-10 boys) District Baseball Tournament. The tournament features seven teams, two of which are from right here in Sampson County. The Clinton All-Stars and Sampson All-Stars are joined by North Duplin, East Duplin, Southwest and Rose Hill, all representatives of Duplin County. Burgaw rounds out the list of teams, participating from Pender County.

Representing the Sampson All-Stars is Preston Toohey, Will Blackman, Ayden Lawson, Ryder Thornton, Conner Jackson, Conner Johnson, Caleb Neal, Samuel, Johnson, Reed Ammons, Mason Johnson, Chance Sessoms, Tyler Tew, and Ethan Holland.

Representing the Clinton All-Stars is Landon Smith, Tyler Hall, Nathan Neal, Benjamin Neal, Brandt Sumner, Josh Slater, Colby Darden, Palmer Williams, Drake Sinclair, Cullen Gautier, Luke Weeks, and Landry Beasley.

With the action getting underway on Friday, the two hometown teams duked it out right from the get-go on the opening day of the tournament, splitting their path’s apart right from the beginning.

The Clinton All-Stars took home the win in that game, capitalizing on an error-plagued Sampson All-Stars team that just couldn’t find much defensive success.

One bright spot for Sampson was catcher Preston Toohey, had an impressive night for his team, thwarting two steal attempts at second, and preventing a run at the plate while also picking off a runner at third on a double-play attempt.

Still, though, the bats of the Clinton All-Stars inflicted enough damage to snag an 11-1 win.

Other games from Friday saw Burgaw take down North Duplin 9-3 and East Duplin take down Rose Hill, 12-7.

Saturday

With the loss on day one, the Sampson All-Stars dropped into the losers bracket where they met up with North Duplin on Saturday morning. That game proved to be a high scoring shootout that eventually landed in the advantage of the Sampson All-Stars. When the dust settled, the home team picked up the win and stayed alive with a 22-18 victory, eliminating North Duplin.

For Clinton, they moved on in the winners bracket to take on Burgaw. This contest featured much less scoring, but the Clinton All-Stars kept their winning streak alive, beating Burgaw 5-3, sending them to the losers bracket.

In the only other game on Saturday, East Duplin trounced Southwest by way of a 17-0 shutout.

Sunday

Cloudy skies greeted players and fans on Sunday as the action rolled on into day three.

The Sampson All-Stars got their day started with an early-afternoon game against Rose Hill. This game went back and forth early, with the score tied at 2-2 after the first inning.

Rose Hill went back ahead in the top of the second inning, 3-2, but Sampson came storming right back in the bottom half.

Samuel Johnson got the inning started when he reached on an error by the center fielder. With Reed Ammons at the plate, Johnson stole second and then took home plate to tie the game when Ammons got aboard on another Rose Hill error. Two batters later, Chance Sessoms was hit by a pitch and Tyler Tew laid down a bunt that went unplayed. Ethan Holland hit a blast into center field but the center fielder made a beautiful diving catch, robbing Holland of a hit. Still, Ammons tagged up for the run to give Sampson a 4-3 lead.

Rose Hill charged back, though. Sampson retired the first two batters and was poised to go three-up-three-down when Rose Hill’s third batter hit a chopper back to pitcher Ryder Thornton. Thornton hit the dirt for the stop, and attempted to throw the runner out at first from his knees, but the throw went errant. This allowed the baserunner to take second, who was RBId on a big hit into the outfield by the next batter.

Sampson got out of the jam, though, as the game went to the bottom of the third with the score tied at 4-4.

The error bug hit Rose Hill in the bottom of the third inning as the the first two Sampson batters – Will Blackman and Ayden Lawson — each reached on infield errors, allowing Blackmon to score and give the Sampson All-Stars the lead back at 5-4.

Lawson, Thornton and Connor Jackson all went on to score, putting the lead at 8-4. Samuel Johnson and Mason Johnson kept things going with Samuel getting a single down the third base line and Mason drawing a walk. This set the stage for Toohey, who hit a blast into left field. The Rose Hill outfielders had a difficult time handling the ball as it rolled toward the fence. As a result, Toohey circled the bases and in for the score to jolt the lead to 11-4.

Nothing was going for the Rose Hill bats in the top of the fourth as the bats went right back into the hands of the Sampson All-Stars.

There, hits by Jackson, Caleb Neal, and Samuel Johnson set the stage for the final three runs of the game to be scored as Sampson secured the 14-4 win to keep their tournament run alive.

With the win, the Sampson All-Stars awaited the outcome of the game between East Duplin and Clinton.

In that game, it was all East Duplin. The Clinton All-Stars had no answer for the big bats of East Duplin, who tallied 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning alone. East Duplin played as a flawless a game to be a team comprised of nine and 10-year-olds.

The Clinton offense had their opportunities, but they left numerous runners stranded as the East Duplin defense took a bend-don’t-break approach.

When all was said and done, Clinton had absorbed a 12-0 loss that propelled them into the losers bracket.

The loss pitted them in a rematch on Monday with Burgaw, who had ousted Southwest 12-3 in the early game on Sunday to stay alive.

For East Duplin, they were to take on the Sampson All-Stars.

A full rundown of those games can be found in Wednesday’s edition.

Sampson All-Stars pitcher Ayden Lawson stares toward homeplate on Sunday afternoon. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Ayden-Lawson.jpg Sampson All-Stars pitcher Ayden Lawson stares toward homeplate on Sunday afternoon. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Clinton All-Stars second-baseman Brandt Sumner makes a play toward first base during Friday’s game against the Sampson All-Stars. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Brandt-Sumner.jpg Clinton All-Stars second-baseman Brandt Sumner makes a play toward first base during Friday’s game against the Sampson All-Stars. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Clinton All-Stars pitcher Landon Smith prepares to unleash a pitch toward the awaiting batter during Sunday’s game against East Duplin. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Landon-Smith.jpg Clinton All-Stars pitcher Landon Smith prepares to unleash a pitch toward the awaiting batter during Sunday’s game against East Duplin. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Sampson All-Stars pitcher Ryder Thornton prepares to fire a strike toward home plate during Friday’s game against Clinton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Ryder-Thornton.jpg Sampson All-Stars pitcher Ryder Thornton prepares to fire a strike toward home plate during Friday’s game against Clinton. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

Sampson, Clinton represented in 9U district tourney

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]