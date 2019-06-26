Sampson Minors’ best recognized

The Sampson County Minors Baseball regular season and tournament champions is Northern ECU. Pictured, from left, are: front row — Aiden Best, Caleb Vinson, Braxton Terry and Dylan Knowles; and middle row — Jackson Warrick, Ethan Holland, Connor Jackson, Cooper Phillips and Justin Christian; and back row — Coaches Adam Butler and Johnnie Holland. Not pictured are Ace Matthews and Coaches Lane Baggett and Grant Naylor. - The Sampson County Minors Baseball tournament runner-up is Western Hurricanes. Pictured, from left, are: front row — Aiden Blackwell, Mason Johnson, Caleb Neal, Johnson Rouse and Tyler Tew; middle row — Seth Faircloth, Burroughs Strickland, Jose Lozano and Jacob Bunce; and back row — Coaches John Tew and Dwight Johnson. Not pictured are Brantley Hall and Coach Bo Rouse. -

