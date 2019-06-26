Clinton trio celebrates two titles in one year

File Photos | Sampson Independent Peter Darden on the soccer field this past season. - File Photos | Sampson Independent Camden Thompson on the soccer field this past season. - File Photos | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Camden Thompson smacks an underhanded shot back over the net. - File Photos | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Peter Darden leaps for the return. - - Mike Carter |For the Independent Lukas Jerez returns the ball toward to net from a game this past season. - -

Winning one state championship is hard enough — try winning two in one school year. That’s exactly what a few Clinton High School athletes accomplished this past school year.

While the road to any state championship is exhilarating, the 2018 CHS men’s soccer team engaged in an unforgettable fifth round game to secure a berth in the title game.

The Dark Horses travelled to Kill Devil Hills for the 2A Eastern Championship Game, where two overtime periods were not enough to determine a winner. The game, still deadlocked, shifted into a penalty kick shootout to determine who would live to play another day.

In redeeming fashion, the Dark Horses won the shootout 6-5 to lift them to their first ever state championship appearance in soccer.

That following Saturday — Nov. 17, 2018 — history was to be made again. The Clinton High School men’s varsity soccer team cemented their legacy as they captured the 2A state title with a 2-1 victory over the defending state champions, the Newton-Conover Red Devils.

While this marked the first experience as a state champion for Peter Darden, Lukas Jerez and Camden Thompson, it wouldn’t be their last.

In fact, just six months later, Darden, Jerez and Thompson became champions once again, this time as members of the Clinton High School men’s tennis team. The trio assisted in defeating Salisbury 5-4 to once again make school history by winning their first ever tennis state championship.

Thompson and Darden won the last doubles match for Clinton, delivering the 5-4 victory over Salisbury.

“Being a part of two state championship teams is truly awesome, but the journey to attain those were the best part,” Thompson declared.

“I would have never guessed that I would have been on two state championship teams,” shared Darden. “I felt like we really deserved the soccer state championship because we have been playing for a long time together, but we still had to go get it.”

Jerez, who credits his late brother for helping him get through the tennis state championship match against Salisbury, shared words of praise to those who inspired him.

“I would like to thank my brothers and family for their support. Especially the support from my brother, Francisco Jerez, who recently passed away,” Jerez expressed. “He helped me keep fighting in my match against Salisbury for the state championship win.”

All three players were deeply grateful to their teammates, coaches, community and family for their support throughout the year, with Jerez once again remaining humble and casting praise on others.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my teammates, who are not only friends, but family.”

“I would like to thank my family, friends, and the community of Clinton for supporting each team,” Darden remarked on the support from those around him. “It meant a lot for me and my other teammates.”

Thompson expressed similar thanks for the dedicated coaches who guided both teams.

“The support from my coaches — Coach Brad Spell and Coach Robert Jones — were key, as well as support from my family and my community. I am just so humbled and honored to be a part of two state championship teams,” Thompson remarked.

Clinton trio reflects on multi-championship year

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

