Dixie Majors begin Friday

With the 2019 District Seven AAA Minor League All-Star Games winding down in Clinton this past week, the focus will turn toward Kenansville this weekend when the District Seven Majors Tournament collides in Duplin County.

Once again, seven teams from Sampson, Duplin and Pender counties will battle it out in double-elimination tournament that is set to kick off Friday night at 6:15 p.m.

East Duplin, North Duplin, Sampson County, Clinton, Southwest Duplin, Rose Hill and Burgaw will take to the field to see who can qualify in the 2019 NC Dixie Youth State Baseball Tournament later this summer.

Just as in the minor league last week, two hometown teams — Clinton and Sampson County — will duke it out right from the get-go on Friday night at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will move on in the winners bracket on Saturday for a 12 p.m. game against the winner of North Duplin and East Duplin. The losing team will also play on Saturday, but in the morning at 10 a.m. against the losing team between North Duplin and East Duplin.

The other game on Friday will be between Southwest Duplin and Rose Hill.

Burgaw received a bye into the second round and will square off against the winner of Southwest Duplin and Rose Hill in Game 5 on Saturday at 11 a.m.

From there, the tournament will run until either Tuesday or Wednesday, with one team left at just one loss or zero losses. It takes two losses to be ousted from the tournament.

Clinton, Sampson All-Stars set for Friday night battle

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

