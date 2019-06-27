Sampson Angels recognize champs

Courtesy Photo | Sampson County Parks & Rec The Sampson County Angels 2019 softball regular season champions and tournament runner-up are the Northern Storm. Pictured, from left, are: front row — Brooklyn Salas-Dudley, Maddalynn Norris, Kaylee Elliott, Camela Carranza, Salas-Dudley and Leah Worley; middle row — Zoe Cannady, Aubrey Williams, Maggie Phillips, Cassie Hayes, Ryleigh Dale and Taylor Fulgham; and back row — Coaches Laura Gaster and Doug Gaster. Not pictured are Sawyer Bradshaw, Kaylee Fisher and Ashleigh Mercer. - Courtesy Photo | Sampson County Parks & Rec The Sampson County Angels 2019 softball tournament champions are the Southern Crushers. Pictured, from left, are: front row — Breionna Naylor, Alivia Capps, Courtney Robinson and Marlie Sidbury; middle row — Kaydence Hudson, Stephine Macedo-Serrano, Alexis Davila-Cruz, Laila Carter, Haily Hazelwood and Presly McNeil; and back row — Coaches Justin Smith and Katie Smith. Not pictured are June Clair Little and Coach Jay Little. -

