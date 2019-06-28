Dixie tourney gets exciting end

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent The Burgaw All-Stars — District Seven Tournament Runners-Up. Pictured (in no particular order) are: Jessup Hardison, Collin Pearce, Jaden Reece-Murray, JQ Campbell, Toby Sawyer, CJ Blanks, Wyatt Pink, Lucas Henderson, Reese Robertson, Gage Richardson, Talon Brooks, and Jackson Sadler. Coaches are Chris Pearce, Michael Sawyer and Alex Pink. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent The East Duplin All-Stars — Distric Seven Tournament Champions. Pictured (in no particular order) are: Luke Hall, Colton Holmes, Evan Holmes, Jack Tuck, Gavin Holmes, Brody Blizzard, Everette Miller, Gavin Jarman, Owen Greene, Vestin Howston, Dylan Johnson, and Maddox Weis. Coaches are Rod Hall, BJ Holmes and Daniel Blizzard. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent East Duplin pitcher Jack Tuck releases a strike toward home plate. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Burgaw’s JQ Campbell fires a rocket toward home plate. - - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Burgaw’s JQ Campbell takes a swing a bat early in the contest on Wednesday. - - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent East Duplin’s Luke Hall connects with a single in the first inning during Wednesday’s game. - -

The 2019 District Seven Dixie Minor League (9-10 Boys) District Baseball Tournament at Royal Lane Park in Clinton came to a conclusion earlier this week, going all the way down the wire to a decisive final game on Wednesday.

East Duplin entered the final game on Tuesday undefeated and needing to secure just one last win to earn the title of champion. Burgaw, however, didn’t make that goal an easy one. The Burgaw All-Stars jumped all over the East Duplin All-Stars in the first inning of Tuesday night’s game and held on for a 10-4 win to force Wednesday night’s decisive game.

East Duplin came right back in that final game, though, a completely different looking team. An energetic dugout replaced Tuesday night’s calmer dugout and fueled a stingy defense that catapulted East Duplin as they turned away a last-inning rally from Burgaw to win the championship with a 7-3 win.

Tuesday

Riding impressive wins all throughout the tournament, East Duplin stood poised to sweep the event and secure their championship hardware a day early. Burgaw, though, had other plans. After the Burgaw defense forced a three-up-three-down top of the first, it was time for their bats to go to work. And, boy, did they ever.

Colin Pearce and Jayden Reece-Murray each drew a pair of one-out free bases by way of a walk and a hit-by-pitch. This set J.Q. Campbell up for a single into right field to score Pearce and give Burgaw their first of a plethora of runs. East Duplin got the next out, giving them two, but Burgaw wasn’t done. C.J. Blanks hit a shot into center field to load the bases, which set up Lucas Henderson drawing a walk to score Reece-Murray.

With the next at-bat, chaos ensued as a ball that appeared to be very foul was ruled safe, scoring another run. Then Reese Robertson hit a shot that gave the East Duplin defense a fit, allowing three more runs to score. Two more hits by Wyatt Pink and Jessup Hardison scored two more runs as Burgaw had delivered the knockout blow with an 8-0 lead in the first inning alone.

The score sat at 8-0 until the top of the third inning before East Duplin could finally generate some runs.

Gavin Jarman drew a walk, Owen Greene got a single, and Vestin Howston got aboard on an error to give East Duplin bases loaded with no outs. After a fielders choice at the plate prevented one run, Maddox Weis drew a walk to score Greene. The next batter yielded an error at shortstop, allowing Howston to score. Gavin Holmes hit a pop fly to right field but allowed Dylan Johnson to score, bringing the score to 8-3.

With no scoring in the bottom of the third, East Duplin tacked on one more run in the top of the fourth to cut the deficit in half at 8-4.

That was close as the All-Stars from Duplin County could get, however. In the bottom of the fourth, Burgaw tacked on two more runs on RBIs by Toby Sawer and Blanks to push the margin to the final of 10-4.

From there, it was one impressive defensive play after another as Burgaw completely shut their opponent down to force Wednesday night’s tie-breaker.

Wednesday

The stage was now set for the sparks to fly in the final day of action. East Duplin was determined to not see their stellar run come to a crashing halt. This was evident when birthday-boy Luke Hall got a nice hit to start the game that went for a single. After a pair of passed balls, Hall found himself on third with two away, staring down home plate for the go-ahead run. With Jack Tuck at the plate, another ball got away from the Burgaw catcher as Hall slide in for the score.

That was all for the East Duplin half of the inning, but the succeeded in jumping out in front, 1-0.

In stark contrast of Tuesday night’s bottom of the first onslaught of runs, the Burgaw defense actually received a taste of their own medicine. East Duplin handed the Pender County visitors a three-up-three-down tip of the cap as the bats quickly went back into the hands of the East Duplin All-Stars.

East Duplin tacked on another run in the top of the second, this time by way of a bases-loaded walk. East Duplin left the bases juiced, though, as Burgaw got out of the jam having surrounded just one run.

Still, East Duplin was feeling good about themselves as they held a 2-0 lead.

Burgaw managed to earn back one run in the bottom of the second, however, as Robertson earned another RBI when he scored Blanks on a single. The score was now 2-1.

It didn’t sit there long, though, as East Duplin fired right back. Again, it was Hall that hit a single to get himself aboard. After a pair of back-to-back strikeouts, though, Hall was alone on the bases with two outs. Just like in the first inning, Jack Tuck drew a walk and a series of passed balls and an overthrow attempt brought Hall home for his second run of the game to make it 3-1.

From there, East Duplin continuously added runs in consecutive innings.

They scored one run in the fourth when Brody Blizzard reached on an error and later took home on another throwing error. Then in the fifth with a score of 4-1, they did even more damage, scoring three runs to blow the game open.

Colton Holmes and Tuck each drew a pair of walks and was scored on a big hit by Blizzard. Later, with bases loaded, Greene was hit a by a pitch to score Blizzard.

Burgaw fanned the last batter to thwart even further damage, but they still trailed 7-1 as the game entered it’s latter stages.

The game entered the bottom of the sixth and final inning when the score still sitting at 7-1. Burgaw, down to their last three outs, stood tall and fought to the end. Reece-Murray got things started with a single into the outfield, followed by Campbell getting aboard on an error in the outfield. Blanks drew a walk, juicing the bases with just one away. Pink drew a walk to follow suit, scoring a run for the Burgaw All-Stars, their second of the inning as the score was now 7-3 with the tying run at the plate.

East Duplin turned to Blizzard to try and get the final two outs of the game – and the youngster did just that. After falling behind in the count against his first batter, Blizzard battled back and fanned Lucas Henderson for out number two. Then, an infield ground ball at first ended the game as East Duplin escaped with the 7-3 win.

With the conclusion of the tournament, both East Duplin and Burgaw each qualify to contend in the State Dixie Minor League District Baseball Tournament to be held in Dunn July 5-10.

East Duplin takes tiebreaker in championship game

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

