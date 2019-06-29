From the sidelines — a labor of love

Courtesy Photo | Mike Carter Ryan Carter operates a camera for the Durham Bulls. - Courtesy Photo | Mike Carter Ryan Carter stands in the press room of Reynolds Coliseum ready for a podcast with the newly-crowned Lady Dark Horses State championship team. - File Photo | Sampson Independent Ryan Carter and Ron Davis launch the Sampson County Podcast. -

Whether you’ve seen him furiously tweeting out an update to a game, listened to him on the Sampson County Sports Podcast or read his Pigskin Picks in the Independent, Ryan Carter has been a visible force in this county’s sports landscape for several years.

Carter, who has been a contributing columnist for the Independent since 2014, is a 2017 graduate of Mintz Christian Academy. He is currently a junior at the University of Alabama, where he is majoring in news media with a concentration in sports media.

“I really didn’t grow up having a specific role model in the sports broadcasting field until my dad started writing for the Sampson Independent. When he started writing, I began to get involved with the Independent as well,” Carter remarked on his early beginnings in the sports journalism field. “I also started the Twitter page (@rbcsidelinerpt) which became popular in the county and surrounding areas.”

Having watched ESPN favorites “College Gameday” and “SportsCenter” throughout his youth, Carter knew he wanted to be a fixture on shows such as these, but he didn’t know if it could actually happen. That was until he did his research.

“I started looking at colleges and realizing that I could take what I had been doing here, and, taking the next step, go after my goals.”

While in his final two years of high school, Carter scored an internship with the Durham Bulls production staff. More recently, however, he has gained a job with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

Combined with his work for The Independent, these opportunities have given Carter a multitude of options to further fine-tune his craft. “I can’t say enough about my work for the Bulls and Woodpeckers. They’ve given me valuable experience that will surely pay off as I really just begin my career.”

While the goal may be a gig at ESPN, FOX, CBS, or NBC in the future, Carter says, “A job at a news station or newspaper in North Carolina would be great after graduation. Sports in North Carolina are the best in the country and it would be great to cover the myriad of fan bases that make up the Old North State.”

“I knew right away when I chose to attend Alabama that my education would give me a great chance to fulfill my goals that I have for the future,” Carter remarked.

As he looked back on his coverage across the community, Carter will never forget the memories made at Dark Horse Stadium.

“Being able to cover Sampson County athletics, specifically Clinton, has been a pleasure and something I will never forget. The countless hours spent on the sidelines at Dark Horse Stadium with my dad have produced countless memories that will never leave me.”

The aspiring sports broadcaster expressed much thanks to his parents for their support and for his start with the Independent.

“I would not be where I am today without my parents. They have been huge supporters of what I do and I can’t thank them enough for their love and support. I’m also very thankful for the Sampson Independent, who kick-started my career, allowing me to start new projects that were successful during their run.”

Carter also wanted to give a special thanks to his faithful Twitter followers who have supported him over the past five years.

“They’re a big reason why I have been successful,” said Carter.

Sports Editor Daron Barefoot glowingly spoke of Carter, and heaped praise on he and his father Mike.

“Ryan has been a great asset to the Sampson Independent,” said Barefoot. “He’s contributed numerous pieces over the years and his contributions have always been rock solid. Both he and his father have made my job easy.”

Ryan Carter operates a camera for the Durham Bulls. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Ryan-Carter-1.jpg Ryan Carter operates a camera for the Durham Bulls. Courtesy Photo | Mike Carter Ryan Carter stands in the press room of Reynolds Coliseum ready for a podcast with the newly-crowned Lady Dark Horses State championship team. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Ryan-Carter-2.jpg Ryan Carter stands in the press room of Reynolds Coliseum ready for a podcast with the newly-crowned Lady Dark Horses State championship team. Courtesy Photo | Mike Carter Ryan Carter and Ron Davis launch the Sampson County Podcast. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_podcast.jpg Ryan Carter and Ron Davis launch the Sampson County Podcast. File Photo | Sampson Independent

Carter continues to chase his dreams

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]