Sampson Ponytails top teams honored

Courtesy Photos | Sampson County Parks & Rec The 2019 Ponytails Softball regular season and tournament champions are the Lady Raiders. Pictured, from left, are: front row — Emma Phillips, Alexis Rhodes, Zoie Allemore and Alyssa McKinley; and back row — head coach Christy Hairr, Audrey Tew, Sarah Autry, Glenna McLamb, Niah Torres, Dayanara Avina and Ashton House. Pictured in the back is assistant coach Jamie Autry. Not pictured are Addison Jackson and Kylie Spell. - Courtesy Photos | Sampson County Parks & Rec The 2019 Ponytails Softball Tournament runners-up are the Lady Wildcats. Pictured, from left, are: front row — Grace Harris, Miley McLamb, Carmen Hunter and Molly Hobbs; middle row — Zannah Hairr, Analiza West, Emma Faircloth, Haiden Blackman and Madison Sinclair; and back row — Coaches Lauren and Joe West. Not pictured are Angel Brewington, Katie Britt, Lexie Herring, Claire Meyer, Victoria Trejo and Lola Warren. -

The 2019 Ponytails Softball Tournament runners-up are the Lady Wildcats. Pictured, from left, are: front row — Grace Harris, Miley McLamb, Carmen Hunter and Molly Hobbs; middle row — Zannah Hairr, Analiza West, Emma Faircloth, Haiden Blackman and Madison Sinclair; and back row — Coaches Lauren and Joe West. Not pictured are Angel Brewington, Katie Britt, Lexie Herring, Claire Meyer, Victoria Trejo and Lola Warren.

The 2019 Ponytails Softball regular season and tournament champions are the Lady Raiders. Pictured, from left, are: front row — Emma Phillips, Alexis Rhodes, Zoie Allemore and Alyssa McKinley; and back row — head coach Christy Hairr, Audrey Tew, Sarah Autry, Glenna McLamb, Niah Torres, Dayanara Avina and Ashton House. Pictured in the back is assistant coach Jamie Autry. Not pictured are Addison Jackson and Kylie Spell.