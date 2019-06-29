Laslo looks to shine in 2019

Courtesy Photos | Sampson Independent Jack Laslo - Courtesy Photos | Sampson Independent Jack Laslo carries the ball during a game from the 2018 season. - Courtesy Photos | Sampson Independent Jack Laslo in action on the hardwood this past season. - Courtesy Photos | Sampson Independent Jack Laslo shoves the ball carrier backward in a game from last season. - -

With the 2019 high school football season just mere weeks from getting underway, area high schools are already gearing up for what lies ahead. For Harrells Christian Academy, the Crusaders are excited for the season, including senior standout Jack Laslo.

Laslo had a great season in 2018. As a junior, the 6-foot-2-inch, 215-pounder piled on the stats on both side of the ball.

On offense, the Crusaders had four guys to each hit the 300+ yards mark in rushing. Laslo, a fullback, led the way with a 750 yards on 94 carries. This team-high total edged out seniors Shahmeek Darby and Tyshon Newkirk, who had 692 and 658 yards, respectively. Laslo also led the team in scoring, notching 15 touchdown’s and securing 94 points on the season for his team.

Just as impressive, though, the Harrells workhorse excelled on the defensive side of the ball as well.

As an inside linebacker, Laslo tallied 53 solo tackles last season and assisted on 36 more, giving him another team-high 89 tackles on the season — 15 of those were for a loss. To add another notch to his defensive belt, Laslo also secured one interception.

With an explosive 2018, it’s certainly understandable that the rising senior once again be ready to lead the Crusaders to a successful season. Also adding to his motivations is the prospects of playing ball at the collegiate level.

“I would like to continue my football career in college while obtaining a degree in education or business,” Laslo noted, speaking on his post-high school goals and ambitions.

“I currently do not have an offer but I have been to some really great camps and have had a positive response. I would say that NC State, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina , Western Carolina, Elon and Furman have shown the most interest in me. There’s been a few others, including Campbell and Charleston Southern, that have recently shown interest as well.”

Sporting a 3.7 GPA, the student-athlete should have no trouble landing at both an academic and athletic prestigious school.

While Laslo isn’t quite finished with his high school career, the senior has already complied memories and accomplishments that will last a lifetime.

“My favorite memory for football is our first playoff game last year. I played quarterback and linebacker the entire game and scored 6 touchdowns, had 10 solo tackles and ran for over 200 yards,” he recalled, proudly.

Not only a member of football, he also sees time on the hardwood as a post-player for the Crusaders basketball team. While football is certainly his top sport, Laslo has also basked in the glory of some high quality basketball moments.

“Two sports awards I am extremely proud of is the Football MVP Award and the Defensive MVP Award for Basketball. I carry my aggressive defense in any sport I play.”

In addition to those awards, Laslo also adds first team All-Conference and All-County for football as well as second team All-Conference for basketball.

“My favorite basketball memory was my sophomore year when we won the conference championship and I was able cut down our net with my team,” he reflected.

In 2018-2019, Laslo averaged a solid 6.5 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds per game.

Still, though, Laslo knows he excels at football and credits his father for helping him learn to play the sport he loves.

“I would like to thank my dad for teaching me football from an early age,” he said. “He has helped me learn how to read the plays before they happen. I’d also like to show appreciation to Steven Paylor for getting me ready for my junior season and Will Smith, who got me ready for my camps. I also would like to thank my coaches for believing in me.”

And speaking of coaches, Crusaders head coach Jason Arnette will have had the privilege of coaching Laslo for most of his high school career. Arnette spoke highly of his senior leader.

“Jack is a hard worker that I can count on every Friday night no matter what situation I put him in,” Arnette said. “He eats, sleeps, and breathes football. He has accomplished a lot over the past two years and I expect really big things out of him his senior year.”

With one final year of high school left, Laslo admits that he is setting the bar high for the upcoming season.

“I am excited for this football season to start,” he affirmed. “We have a tough schedule but our team will be strong this year and we are ready for it.”

“Last year we made it to the second round of the playoffs and this year I think we can go all the way and bring home a championship. It would be a perfect end to my high school football career.”

HCA football standout aims high for senior campaign

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

