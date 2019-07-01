Dixie Majors roll on in Kenansville

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Clinton All-Stars’ Brennan Bell places a bunt during Saturday afternoon’s game against the East Duplin All-Stars. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Clinton All-Stars Drake Smith moves to unleash a strike toward home plate during Saturday’s game against East Duplin. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Sampson All-Star’s Eli Neal had an impressive performance on Saturday. Here, he unleashes a strike toward the awaiting North Duplin batter. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Lathan Warren gets a hit during Saturday’s win over North Duplin. - -

The 2019 North Carolina Dixie Youth District Seven Majors Baseball Tournament converged on Kenansville over the weekend, once again featuring seven teams from the region.

Duplin County has the largest number of participants (four) in the tournament, including East Duplin, North Duplin, Southwest Duplin, and Rose Hill. Pender County has one participating team from Burgaw. And from here in Sampson, Clinton and Sampson County make up the remaining teams.

Representing the Clinton All-Stars is Aaron Smith, Brennan Bell, Peyton Gomez, Roady Carter, Conner Tyner, Joesen Pope, Cooper Sessoms, Camden Davis, Zack Melvin, Henry Bass, Drake Smith, and Hayden Boney.

Representing the Sampson County All-Stars is Trent Blackburn, Johnathan Darden, Edwin Flores, Jacob Holland, Cale Jackson, Joey Jernigan, Landon Johnson, Eli Neal, Jesse Smith, Reid Strickland, Jaycob Toohey, and Lathan Warren.

Just like last week’s Minor’s Tournament at Royal Lane Park, Clinton and Sampson County squared off on day one of the tournament on Friday night, sending one of the hometown teams right into the loser’s bracket.

And again, just like last week, it was Clinton that took the win on Friday night.

The All-Stars from Clinton took a little while to get going, though. With the Sampson All-Stars being the visiting team, they took the bats first and made a quick statement.

Lathan Warren drew a walk to get things started and was followed by a base hit from Eli Neal. Reid Strickland hit a shot that resulted in an error charged to the second baseman, scoring Warren for the 1-0 lead. Trenton Blackburn hit a double into the outfield, scoring Neal and Strickland, to push the score to a 3-0 Sampson lead before Clinton could finally get out of the jam.

In the bottom of the first, the Clinton All-Stars were held relatively in check, earning just one baserunner by way of an error as Sampson held firmly to their 3-0 lead headed to the second.

It was three-up-three-down in the top of the second for the Sampson County All-Stars as the bats went back into the hands of Clinton. That’s when the game took a quick turn.

Henry Bass led the inning off with a hit into right field. The play was errant and after a series of errors, Bass had circled the bases and was back at home plate for the score, making it 3-1.

Following that at-bat, Drake Smith was hit by a pitch to give Clinton another runner. Sampson County was able to get their first out, but another hit batter allowed Peyton Gomez to join Smith on the bags.

Hits by Camden Davis, Joesen Pope, Zack Melvin, and Hayden Boney inflicted some serious damage for the Clinton All-Stars as the runs scored began to mount. Bell hit into a fielder’s choice, but in doing so Pope came home for the score to make it 6-3 in favor of Clinton.

The Sampson All-Stars, however, settled down and were able to earn a run back in the top of the third inning. Jesse Smith hit a double into center and was scored on an ensuing single by Warren to bring the margin back to within 6-4.

Clinton, though, countered in the bottom of the third and earned back the run. Conner Tyner drew a walk and on a series of a fielders choice and passed balls, took home plate to make the the score 7-4.

The teams continued to swap runs throughout the next couple of innings.

In the top of the fourth, Jaycob Toohey was scored on a fielders choice to bring the lead back to 7-5, but like clockwork in the bottom Clinton avenged the scoring.

Cooper Sessoms got aboard on a fielders choice and was scored on a bunt by Bell that turned into a series of bloopers for Sampson. Smith got a hit that yielded more errors that scored Bell. Earning two runs this inning, Clinton’s lead was the largest of the night at 9-5.

Sampson added one more run in the top of the fifth that made it 9-6 but Clinton tacked on two more runs in the bottom that made it 11-6 headed to the final inning of play.

There, Sampson went three-up-three-down as the Clinton All-Stars secured the win.

Also earning wins on Friday was East Duplin besting North Duplin and Southwest Duplin besting Rose Hill.

With the win, Clinton advanced to the noon game on Saturday with a duel with East Duplin in the winner’s bracket.

For Sampson, they contended with North Duplin in the morning elimination game.

In the other game on Saturday, Burgaw – who received a bye on Friday night – was to square off with Southwest Duplin.

Saturday

Sampson vs East Duplin

Hot temperatures greeted fans and players as the action picked back up on Saturday morning. With encouragement from the umpires for players to stay hydrated, Sampson and North Duplin took the field.

Both teams were held at bay in the first two innings as the defenses looked strong early on. For Sampson, pitcher Eli Neal was putting on an impressive performance with five strikeouts and an infield groundout through his first six batters.

Things started to heat up in the top of the third inning as Sampson got their first two batters aboard. Johnathan Darden drew a walk and Jacob Holland hit a single up the middle. Joey Jernigan advanced both runners on a fielders choice, putting two runners in scoring position with just one away. Two batters later, Edwin Flores drew a walk as Darden successfully stole home to give the Sampson All-Stars a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third inning, Neal continued his strong performance. He began the defensive effort with back-to-back strikeouts, bringing his total to seven. The next North Duplin batter finally recorded a hit, but Neal came right back to fan the last batter with his eighth strikeout.

In the top of the fourth inning, North Duplin showed that their wheels may finally be running off. Perhaps it was the heat? Maybe frustration of Neal shutting down their defense? Whatever it was, Sampson’s offense thrived and blew the game wide open.

Smith got things started with a bunt in which he was able to get aboard with. Two batters later, Neal inflicted some damage with his bat, hitting a shot into the outfield to score Smith to make the score 2-0. Strickland followed suit, getting a hit into right field that yielded and error and allowed extra bases. Blackburn then drew a 2-out walk to load the bases. After a pitching change, Cale Jackson was hit by a pitch to score Neal, making the score 3-0. This resulted in North Duplin getting careless and attempting a pair of pick-off attempts at third. Both of them were errant, allowing Strickland and Blackburn to score and make the score 5-0. Darden then hit a single up the middle, scoring Jackson to make it 6-0. Holland hit one final hit that scored Darden, bolstering the lead to 7-0 in favor of Sampson.

In the bottom of the fourth, Neal struck out one final batter before being pulled to prevent going over the pitch count. Neal finished with an impressive Nine strikeouts, one hit, no walks, and no runs allowed.

Following the change, North Duplin’s Dante Santibanez hit a solo-blast into centerfield to make it 7-1. For the first time, Sampson’s defense looked a little shaky as errant throws allowed another run, but, the damage was minimal as the lead sat at 7-2.

In the fifth inning, Sampson’s offense was held at bay while North Duplin tacked on one run to make it 7-3, but North Duplin was running out of time.

In the top of the sixth, Sampson got one run back as Jackson RBId Flores on a double to make it 8-4 as the game shifted to the bottom of the final inning.

There, North Duplin made things interesting, but Sampson stood tall and held them off and secured the 8-4 victory to stay alive in the tournament.

Clinton vs East Duplin

By the time the Sampson vs North Duplin game ended, Clinton had jumped all over East Duplin. The Clinton All-Stars were thriving at the plate as the lead reached near mercy-rule threshold at 9-0. East Duplin, though, generated a few runs to keep the game going. Ultimately, however, Clinton went on to secure a dominate win, 17-3, to stay alive in the winner’s bracket.

In the other game of the day, Burgaw bested Southwest Duplin, propelling them into a contest with Clinton on Sunday in a game between the only two remaining undefeated teams.

For Sampson, they advanced to take on Rose Hill on Sunday in another elimination game. With the loss, East Duplin dropped into the elimination bracket to square off with Southwest Duplin.

Sunday

A close game ensued early between Clinton and Burgaw as the score settled at 1-1 after the first inning. The score sat there for a while, but the Clinton All-Stars took command. They blew the game open, storming away to an 11-1 lead and the game was mercy-ruled in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Sampson also picked up an impressive win over Rose Hill to eliminate them and stay alive in the tournament once again. With the win, the bracket has brought about an intriguing rematch. The Clinton All-Stars and the Sampson All-Stars will now face up once again on Monday night at 8:15. For Clinton, a win would put them in the final series with no losses. Sampson, on the other hand, is battling to stay alive in the tournament.

In the other game on Sunday, Burgaw eliminated Southwest Duplin to force a battle against East Duplin in the first game on Monday evening. That game was set to start at 6:15.

A full rundown from these games can be found in Wednesday’s edition.

Clinton All-Stars' Brennan Bell places a bunt during Saturday afternoon's game against the East Duplin All-Stars. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Brennan-Bell.jpg Clinton All-Stars Drake Smith moves to unleash a strike toward home plate during Saturday's game against East Duplin. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Drake-Smith.jpg Sampson All-Star's Eli Neal had an impressive performance on Saturday. Here, he unleashes a strike toward the awaiting North Duplin batter. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Eli-Neal.jpg Lathan Warren gets a hit during Saturday's win over North Duplin. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Lathan-Warren.jpg

Clinton, Sampson All-Stars still alive

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

