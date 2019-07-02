Clinton All-Stars outlast Sampson

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Clinton All-Stars’ Cooper Sessoms slides home for the tying run during Monday night’s game against Sampson. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Clinton All-Stars’ Drake Smith fires a strike toward home plate during Monday night’s game against Sampson. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Sampson All-Stars’ Eli Neal winds up for a pitch against Clinton on Monday night. -

As the 2019 North Carolina Dixie Youth District Seven Majors Baseball Tournament enters its latter stages in Kenansville, the two hometown teams were still alive and battling for contention on Monday evening. With an appearance in the state tournament on the line, the Sampson All-Stars and the Clinton All-Stars found themselves in a rematch from Friday night’s opening game that Clinton won 11-6.

Monday night’s game 11 of the tournament started out as Friday’s did, with Sampson again taking an early lead. In a nail-biting finish, it was again Clinton that rallied back to claim the win, holding off Sampson by a single run.

Sampson picked up a pair of runs in the top of the first inning as Jesse Smith started the game off with a single to center. Eli Neal drew a walk and then a passed ball advanced both runners. Reid Strickland got a hit that resulted in an error at first, scoring both Smith and Neal for the 2-0 lead.

Both teams went three-up-three-down over the span of the next two at-bats, but Clinton finally got their offense going in the bottom of the second inning.

Henry Bass and Camden Davis got back-to-back hits into shallow right field. This set the stage for Conner Tyner to get a double into the outfield, scoring Bass. Clinton stranded Davis and Tyner, though, leaving the score still with a Sampson advantage at 2-1.

The score rested at 2-1 until Clinton had a big breakthrough in the bottom of the fourth.

With the game entering the final stages, the Clinton All-Stars went on a spree.

Cooper Sessoms led the inning off with a single to right field followed by a walk for Brennan Bell. Aaron Smith stepped on and sent a blast into right field that went for a triple, scoring Sessoms and Bell to give Clinton the 3-2 lead. Drake Smith was then hit by a pitch and was followed by Bass hitting a double down the third base line to score both Smith’s to make it 5-2. Conner Tyner got aboard thanks to an error by the shortstop, keeping Clinton’s offense alive. In perhaps the most critical transaction of the night, heads-up base-running by Tyner and Bass caught the Sampson defense sleeping as Tyner strolled over to second base while Bass came home for another run, bolstering the lead to 6-2 for the Clinton.

Sampson finally ended the offensive explosion from the Clinton All-Stars, but with the game now in the fifth of six innings, time was running out.

Nothing was going for them in the top of the fifth inning, though, as Sampson went down in order by way of three straight strikeouts.

In the bottom of the the fifth, Clinton threatened but ultimately was unable to inflict more harm as the score remained 6-2.

Down to their final three outs, the Sampson All-Stars needed four runs to keep their tournament run alive.

And, boy, did they give it their best shot.

Jaycob Toohey started the top of the sixth inning for Sampson and got aboard after being hit by a pitch. Toohey was shaken up by the fastball to his left shoulder, so Edwin Flores was called on as a pinch runner. Cale Jackson followed suit with a walk and Johnathan Darden got aboard on an error at first as Flores came home for the score. Things were quickly getting interesting as Sampson still had runners in scoring position with a 6-3 score and no outs. Jesse Smith kept the rally going with a hit up the middle to score Jackson and make the score 6-4.

Battling a slew of pitching changes, Clinton was scrambling to preserve the win. Sampson, on the other hand, was not holding back. Lathan Warren drew a walk, reloading the bases with still no outs.

Clinton finally recorded one out when Eli Neal hit an infield grounder, but a run was scored in the process to make it 6-5. Reid Strickland then drew another walk to reload the bases with just out, but Sampson stalled from there as the final two batters were struck out, stranding the tying run at third, and propelling Clinton into the championship series.

With the win, the Clinton All-Stars were to play Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. against East Duplin, needing just one win to claim the tournament championship and advance to the Dixie Majors State Championship. A loss on Tuesday, however, will bring about a tiebreaker on Wednesday night. Stay tuned to the Sampson Independent for more coverage.

Clinton All-Stars’ Cooper Sessoms slides home for the tying run during Monday night’s game against Sampson. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Cooper-Sessoms.jpg Clinton All-Stars’ Cooper Sessoms slides home for the tying run during Monday night’s game against Sampson. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Clinton All-Stars’ Drake Smith fires a strike toward home plate during Monday night’s game against Sampson. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Drake-Smith-1.jpg Clinton All-Stars’ Drake Smith fires a strike toward home plate during Monday night’s game against Sampson. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Sampson All-Stars’ Eli Neal winds up for a pitch against Clinton on Monday night. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Eli-Neal-1.jpg Sampson All-Stars’ Eli Neal winds up for a pitch against Clinton on Monday night. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

Clinton one win away from district crown

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

