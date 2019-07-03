Just one win away from claiming the title of champion in the 2019 North Carolina Dixie Youth District Seven Majors Baseball Tournament in Kenansville, the Clinton All-Stars saw their undefeated streak snapped on Tuesday night by East Duplin.

The All-Stars from Duplin County set the tone early in the game with a two-run home run in the top of the first inning and cruised to a 7-3 victory to force a decisive tiebreaker on Wednesday night.

Now, with an appearance in the North Carolina Dixie Youth Majors State Baseball Tournament in Statesville on the line, both teams were set to square off in a win-or-go-home finale at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

See Friday’s edition for a full recap of the final series.