Lakewood holds golf camp

Lakewood Country Club hosted its annual youth golf camp last week. This year’s camp was directed by Allyson Heinz, three-time women’s club champion at Lakewood Country Club. The camp had 25 participants ranging in ages from five to 13.

Lakewood Club President Curtis Maroschak stated that he was excited to have such a great turnout and to have Heinz back to direct the camp. Maroschak also praised the volunteers from the club who assisted. Heinz stated that it would have been impossible to have had such a successful camp without the assistance of the volunteer staff.

Camp began each morning with an overview of the fundamentals that would be taught that day and then the campers were divided into groups by age and playing level.

Each group then worked the skill set of the day. After two and half hours of golf, the campers were treated to a lunch provided by the club house staff and then headed for the pool. On the final day of camp the players participated in a Captain’s Choice Tournament and a putting contest.

Heinz stated that giving kids the opportunity to learn the fundamentals will really help them to enjoy the game for years to come.

“I spent a lot of time here on the golf course growing up and it afforded me the opportunity to play college golf,” she said. “I am excited to be back home and to have the chance to share the game with kids from the area.”

Lakewood Country Club is a semi-private course and welcomes public play. Golf lessons are available by contacting the club house staff.

