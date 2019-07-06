MCA holds volleyball camp

Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Campers participate in a drill during the volleyball camp at Mintz. - Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Methodist head coach Eddie Matthews gives instruction during the volleyball camp at Mintz. -

Student athletes from East Duplin, Clinton, and Lakewood High Schools joined Mintz Christian Academy volleyball players for a volleyball camp held at Mintz Christian Academy last week.

Two sessions were held each day from June 24 through June 26.

Beginning each day was a middle school session that ran from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. In the afternoon session, 28 high school student athletes took the court for a three hour clinic focused on all aspects of the game.

Lakewood High School head volleyball coach Shelia Davidson alongside Mintz athletic director and head volleyball coach Dan Heinz led the clinics. Heinz’s daughter and current UNC-Pembroke volleyball star Anna Heinz also aided during the three day camp.

Methodist University volleyball head coach, Eddie Matthews also aided in the camp, leading the afternoon high school clinic On Monday.

“We had an exciting camp,” remarked Heinz. “When you have coaches with the credentials of Methodist University’s Eddie Matthews and Lakewood’s Sheila Davidson, along with current college player Anna Heinz, you are going to have a great camp.”

“The clinic leaders brought the expertise and the campers brought a desire to improve, which is always a formula for success,” Heinz finished.

With the volleyball season right around the corner, campers hope their extra time and hard work will pay off as the school year quickly approaches.

Area athletes participate in prestigious camp

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

