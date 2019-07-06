The Sampson All-Stars recently participated in the NC Dixie Majors District Seven Baseball Tournament in Kenansville. While they did not qualify for the State Tournament, they had a great run and represented themselves well. Pictured, first row, from left – Jesse Smith, Edwin Flores, Eli Neal, Jacob Holland, and Landon Johnson. Middle row, from left: Lathan Warren, Trent Blackburn, Joey Jernigan, Reid Strickland, Cale Jackson, Jaycob Toohey, and Jonathan Darden. Back row are coaches: James Neal, Daryll Warren, and Timmy Strickland.

