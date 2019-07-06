Clinton All-Stars headed to Stanley

File Photos | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Camden Davis unleashes a pitch during Tuesday night’s game. - File Photos | Sampson Independent The 2019 Clinton All-Stars, runner-up of the NC Dixie Youth Majors District Seven Tournament. Pictured, in no particular order, are: Aaron Smith, Brennan Bell, Peyton Gomez, Roady Carter, Conner Tyner, Joesen Pope, Cooper Sessoms, Camden Davis, Zack Melvin, Henry Bass, Drake Smith and Hayden Boney. Coaches are Terry Smith, Fernando Gomez and Ed Bass. - File Photos | Sampson Independent Drake Smith takes a big cut at a pitch during Tuesday night’s game. -

The Clinton Majors All-Star Team has qualified for the 2019 North Carolina Dixie Majors All-Star State Tournament. In a correction to previous stories, the 2019 State Majors Tournament will be held in Stanley, NC.

Clinton went 4-2 in the District Seven Tournament in Kenansville, winning four straight before falling to East Duplin in the final series on Tuesday and Wednesday. Despite the back-to-back losses, the runner-up finish still earned them a spot in the state tournament, which is set to get underway Friday, July 12.

The Clinton All-Stars had a stellar run in the tournament with impressive wins throughout. East Duplin, though, got fired up during the second half stretch of the tournament and rallied from facing elimination to capture the championship.

With an extended stay for 12 players plus coaches and parents in store, the team has set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of $6,000 in hopes of getting some financial assistance and support from the community.

