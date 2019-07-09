Football jamboree set for Aug. 16

The countdown to football season is underway as the date for the 2019 Sampson County Pigskin Jamboree has officially been set. With the summer offseason pressing on, the 29th annual event has set for Friday, Aug. 16. Summer workouts have long been underway as area teams push toward the always-anticipated event. A full rundown of specifics will be released closer to the event. Here, Clinton’s Knowlydge Evans scans the field for an opening against Lakewood during last year’s Sampson County Pigskin Jamboree. - Midway’s Jam Rich leaps for an interception against Hobbton during the 2018 jamboree. -

