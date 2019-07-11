CHS to host basketball jamboree

- - - - - File photo|Sampson Independent - -

Clinton High School is gearing up for its 11th annual Girls Basketball Jamboree, which is set for this Saturday, July 13. The jamboree is an all-day event that will take place in the three gymnasiums at Clinton (Main Gym and Auxiliary Gym) and Sampson Middle.

This year, there will be 20 schools participating in the jamboree. These schools are: Clinton, Lakewood, Union, Midway, Spring Creek, Cape Fear Academy, North Brunswick, West Bladen, Cape Fear High School, Wallace-Rose Hill, Richlands, Hoke County, West Carteret, Kinston, James Kenan, Pine Forest, Westover, North Lenoir, Swansboro and Nash Central.

That is significant growth for the tourney just over last year’s, which consisted of a dozen total teams and three local teams. Midway is being added for this year.

The action is set to get underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday with the last game set to begin at 5:20 p.m. Fans are invited to come out and take in the excitement. Admission price is $6 per person and covers all day access.

Here’s a peek at the schedules for local schools:

Clinton

10:40 a.m. vs Westover in the SMS Gym

2 p.m. vs West Carteret in the Main Gym

5:20 p.m. vs West Bladen in the Auxiliary Gym.

Midway

9:50 a.m. vs North Brunswick in the Main Gym

12:20 p.m. vs Pine Forest in the SMS Gym

3:40 p.m. vs Richlands in the Auxiliary Gym

Lakewood

11:30 a.m. vs West Bladen in the Main Gym

2 p.m. vs Westover in the Auxiliary Gym

4:30 p.m. vs Nash Central in the SMS Gym.

Union

9 a.m. vs Wallace in the Auxiliary Gym

11:30 a.m. vs Spring Creek in the SMS Gym.

3:40 p.m. vs James Kenan in the Main Gym.

The format will be games featuring two 20-minute halves, with each team getting two timeouts for the duration of the game. The clock will run continuously, only stopping for official timeouts or called timeouts. A brief halftime will separate each half.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Clinton-Logo.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Midway-Logo.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Lakewood-Logo.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Union.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_CHS-Nurse-2.jpg File photo|Sampson Independent

Saturday event to feature 20 schools

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]