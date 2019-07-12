Clinton All-Stars’ prep for state

File Photo | Sampson Independent The 2019 Clinton All-Stars. Pictured, in no particular order, are: Aaron Smith, Brennan Bell, Peyton Gomez, Roady Carter, Conner Tyner, Joesen Pope, Cooper Sessoms, Camden Davis, Zack Melvin, Henry Bass, Drake Smith and Hayden Boney. Coaches are Terry Smith, Fernando Gomez, and Ed Bass. -

The Clinton All-Stars will kick off their quest for the state championship of the North Carolina Dixie Youth Majors Baseball tournament in Stanley, N.C., this weekend. The Clinton All-Stars went 3-2 in the district tournament last week in Kenansville and earned up the Runner-Up title to qualify for the state games.

The champion of the 12-team state tournament will advance to the Dixie Youth Baseball Majors World Series in Ruston, La., which starts on Friday, Aug. 2.

Clinton’s first scheduled game is set for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against the host team, Stanley, located some 200 miles away from Sampson’s seat. The winner of that game will play on Sunday at 5 p.m. against the winner of Fairmont and Whiteville. The losing team will play the Fairmont-Whiteville loser at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Just like recent Dixie tournaments, this tournament is one of continuous play and double elimination. It will be held at Harper Park, located at 301 Blacksnake Road, Stanley. Admission will be $6 for ages 13 and over. This admission price will cover all games on each day. There is not a charge for youth ages 12 and under.

Will play host team Stanley on Saturday