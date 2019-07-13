HCA football camp set for Monday

The dual-effort football camp between Harrells Christian Academy and the Clinton Parks & Rec that had been scheduled for this past Monday, July 8 was rained out and postponed. The camp is still scheduled for this Monday, July 15 at 5 p.m. The postponed camp’s make up date has yet to be determined. Monday’s camp is free and open to the public for kids in grades 3-7 and will be held at the Clinton Rec Department. The camp will be given by Harrells football coach Jason Arnette, along with his assistant coaches and former Clinton High School and N.C. State standout, Bryan Peterson. Participating campers are expected to wear shorts and T-shirts as well as cleats or tennis shoes. Registration will be open the day of the camp. -

