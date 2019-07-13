Johnson repeats at Youth World

Courtesy Photos | Harrells Christian Academy Casey Johnson poses atop of one her prize-winning horses. - Courtesy Photos | Harrells Christian Academy Casey Johnson poses alongside of one her prize-winning horses. - Courtesy Photos | Harrells Christian Academy Casey Johnson poses with her family at the 72nd National Appaloosa Show in Forth Worth Texas this past week. -

Harrells Christian Academy’s Casey Johnson competed in the Youth World Championship at the 72nd National Appaloosa Show in Forth Worth Texas this past week. The event was held at the Will Rogers Equestrian Center from June 25 through July 6.

Johnson won the High Point and Reserve Youth for the 16-18 age range and overall high point youth for the whole competition with a score of 115 points.

Just this past November, Johnson signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Delaware State University where she plans to continue pursuing her collegiate goals as part of the Equestrian team.

This marks the second year in a row Johnson and her team have won the event.

Below are how she placed in other classifications:

JNZ Stylish Chip

World champion saddleseat equitation

Reserve world champion hunt seat equitation

Reserve world champion reining

Third — saddle seat pleasure 18 and under

Third — ranch riding 18 and under

Third — ranch trail 18 and under

Seventh — western pleasure 16-18

Seventh — western horsemanship 16-18

Eighth — western riding 18 & under

10th — trail 16-18

Just Kryminal

Reserve world champion hunter in hand geldings

Reserve world champion Ranch rail pleasure

Third — HUS 16-18

Fifth — hunter hack 18 and under

Fifth — trail 16-18

Sixth — youth halter geldings

JJZ Scooterbug South

Reserve world champion pole bending

Eighth — camas prairie stump race 14-18

Maid Me Cool

Seventh — youth most colorful

Tenth — hunter in hand geldings (first time shown)

HCA equestrian thrives on national stage

Staff Reports

