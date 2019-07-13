Johnson repeats at Youth World

Harrells Christian Academy’s Casey Johnson competed in the Youth World Championship at the 72nd National Appaloosa Show in Forth Worth Texas this past week. The event was held at the Will Rogers Equestrian Center from June 25 through July 6.
Johnson won the High Point and Reserve Youth for the 16-18 age range and overall high point youth for the whole competition with a score of 115 points.
Just this past November, Johnson signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Delaware State University where she plans to continue pursuing her collegiate goals as part of the Equestrian team.
This marks the second year in a row Johnson and her team have won the event.
Below are how she placed in other classifications:
JNZ Stylish Chip
World champion saddleseat equitation
Reserve world champion hunt seat equitation
Reserve world champion reining
Third — saddle seat pleasure 18 and under
Third — ranch riding 18 and under
Third — ranch trail 18 and under
Seventh — western pleasure 16-18
Seventh — western horsemanship 16-18
Eighth — western riding 18 & under
10th — trail 16-18
Just Kryminal
Reserve world champion hunter in hand geldings
Reserve world champion Ranch rail pleasure
Third — HUS 16-18
Fifth — hunter hack 18 and under
Fifth — trail 16-18
Sixth — youth halter geldings
JJZ Scooterbug South
Reserve world champion pole bending
Eighth — camas prairie stump race 14-18
Maid Me Cool
Seventh — youth most colorful
Tenth — hunter in hand geldings (first time shown)
