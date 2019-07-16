Dixie Baseball team rolls on

Courtesy Photo | Sampson County Parks & Rec The 2019 Sampson County 14U All-Star Team. Pictured, from left, are: front row — Davis Williams, Tyler Fye, Trenton Ezzell, Kollin Hunter, Cooper James, Cole Weeks and Manny Guerero; and back row — Manager Austin Tanner, John Marcus Daniels, Bennett Darden, Coach Chandler Ray, Eli Neal, Connor Bullard, Oscar Rodriguez and Coach Zach Tanner. -

The Sampson County Dixie Boys Baseball 14U All-Stars team is playing in the North Carolina Dixie Boys 14U State Tournament at Town Creek Park in Winnabow, N.C., this week.

After rain and thunderstorms delayed the start of the tournament on Saturday, Sampson County defeated North Granville in the opening game of the tournament on Sunday, 10-4. This put them into a potential doubleheader on Monday, first against the winner of Onslow County National and Lumberton, then against the winner of Brunswick County National and Columbus County if they won the first game.

Ten teams are participating in the double-elimination event that will continue through Wednesday in Winnabow.

The 2019 Sampson County 14U All-Star Team. Pictured, from left, are: front row — Davis Williams, Tyler Fye, Trenton Ezzell, Kollin Hunter, Cooper James, Cole Weeks and Manny Guerero; and back row — Manager Austin Tanner, John Marcus Daniels, Bennett Darden, Coach Chandler Ray, Eli Neal, Connor Bullard, Oscar Rodriguez and Coach Zach Tanner. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Sampson-14U.jpg The 2019 Sampson County 14U All-Star Team. Pictured, from left, are: front row — Davis Williams, Tyler Fye, Trenton Ezzell, Kollin Hunter, Cooper James, Cole Weeks and Manny Guerero; and back row — Manager Austin Tanner, John Marcus Daniels, Bennett Darden, Coach Chandler Ray, Eli Neal, Connor Bullard, Oscar Rodriguez and Coach Zach Tanner. Courtesy Photo | Sampson County Parks & Rec

Sampson 14U All-Stars compete at state

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]