Clinton All-Stars stay alive

The Clinton Majors began their state tournament title run on Saturday in Stanley, NC. The hometown All-Stars took on the hosts of the event, Stanley County, and were overwhelmed in the first game of the tournament, 11-0. Immediately dropping into the elimination bracket, the Clinton All-Stars were back in action on Sunday, taking on Fairmont in a win-or-go-home duel. In that game, Clinton earned the 9-1 win to keep their play in tournament alive. They were set to be back in action on Monday evening at 5 p.m. against the losing team in a contest between Leland and South Columbus.