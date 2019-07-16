Sampson All-Stars’ streak snapped

Sampson All-Stars Pitcher Tyler Fye winds up. -

The Sampson All-Stars earned a double-header opportunity on Monday in the North Carolina Dixie Boys 14U State Tournament at Town Creek Park in Winnabow.

After weather delayed the start of the tournament over the weekend, a shift in the brackets meant that a win on Monday morning would force the Sampson All-Stars into a second game that evening. They earned that double-header after defeating Lumberton in the morning game, 4-2, and took on South Columbus in the evening, seeking to stay alive in the winners bracket.

Their efforts, however, were cut short as South Columbus snapped the Sampson All-Stars’ winning streak with a 7-0 victory.

With the loss, Sampson was dropped into the elimination bracket and was right back on the field on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in a win-or-go-home game against Onslow County American.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

