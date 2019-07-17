Clinton All-Stars fall in extra innings

The Clinton All-Stars took on South Columbus on Monday evening in win-or-go-home showdown in the elimination bracket of the NC Dixie Youth Majors State Baseball Tournament in Stanley. Both teams quickly scored three runs and stalled at a score of 3-3. This led to extra innings when both teams squandered a pair of golden opportunities to claim an advantage in the late stages. Finally, in the bottom of the ninth inning, South Columbus got a runner aboard and capitalized on passed balls and stolen bases to sneak in the winning and claim the 4-3 victory, eliminating Clinton.

Clinton’s Camden Davis unleashes a pitch during a game earlier this month.

