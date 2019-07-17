Sampson All-Stars stay alive

Trenton Ezzell takes a swing for the Sampson All-Stars 14U team during the North Carolina Dixie Boys 14U State Tournament at Town Creek Park in Winnabow. Have taken their first loss on Monday night, the Sampson All-Stars were faced with the threat of elimination on Tuesday against Onslow County American. The hometown team stayed alive in that contest, ousting the All-Stars from Onslow County in dominating fashion, 10-1. With the win, Sampson was scheduled to be back on the field on Wednesday for a game against either South Columbus or Hope Mills in yet another do-or-die contest.

