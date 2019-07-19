Sampson All-Stars eliminated

The Sampson All-Stars collided with the South Columbus All-Stars once again on Wednesday afternoon, rematching the same team that put them in the elimination bracket just two days earlier on Monday. Having taken a 7-0 loss in that game, Sampson knew that the contest going to be a tough battle. Still, the teams battled a great game that proved to be much closer than Monday’s shutout. Entering the final inning of play, South Columbus clung to just a 3-2 lead, unable to gain any separation. That all changed, though, in the top of their last at-bat as South Columbus tacked on a pair of insurance runs to make it 5-2. That lead held serve the remainder of the way as Sampson County was eliminated by way of the 5-2 score. With Sampson’s loss, Dixie Youth Baseball has concluded for Sampson County teams. -

The Sampson All-Stars collided with the South Columbus All-Stars once again on Wednesday afternoon, rematching the same team that put them in the elimination bracket just two days earlier on Monday. Having taken a 7-0 loss in that game, Sampson knew that the contest going to be a tough battle. Still, the teams battled a great game that proved to be much closer than Monday’s shutout. Entering the final inning of play, South Columbus clung to just a 3-2 lead, unable to gain any separation. That all changed, though, in the top of their last at-bat as South Columbus tacked on a pair of insurance runs to make it 5-2. That lead held serve the remainder of the way as Sampson County was eliminated by way of the 5-2 score. With Sampson’s loss, Dixie Youth Baseball has concluded for Sampson County teams.