CHS to host softball clinic

The Clinton Dark Horses are hosting a softball clinic that is open to the community and surrounding areas. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Aug. 13, through Thursday, Aug. 15. This clinic is for any girl going into the sixth, seventh or eighth grade and will focus on improving the athlet’es knowledge and skill of softball while also having fun. The clinic is free and will be held at the Sampson Middle School softball field, located behind Clinton High School next to the football field. Participants will be required to bring a glove and their own water to drink. Please RSVP to [email protected] as there are a limited number of spots available.