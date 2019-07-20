Lakewood focusing on present

- File Photos | Sampson Independent Lakewood’s Lauren Jackson tips the ball in a game from last season. - File Photos | Sampson Independent Lakewood’s 2018 team lines up prior to the Lady Leopards fourth round loss at Louisburg. - File Photos | Sampson Independent The Lady Leopards earn a big kill in a volley during last year’s fourth round game. - -

After an exhilarating run to the fourth round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs just a year ago, Lakewood High School’s varsity volleyball team has its eyes set on repeated success in 2019. While the squad that finished 19-5 overall and 10-2 in conference play a season ago lost a handful of key seniors, the Lady Leopards are focused on what’s now in present.

Led by five seniors, Lakewood made a trip to the deep into the latter stages of the volleyball state playoffs. By far, one if it’s best runs in recent memory. The run included wins over Pamlico and conference-rival Princeton, which delighted Leopards fans after the Lady Bulldogs swept the Lady Leopards in Carolina 1A Conference play. Their stellar late-season run would be cut short, however, as Lakewood fell to unbeaten Louisburg.

This year, withstanding the losses of key players such as AnnaBeth Averett and Ally Royal, the Lady Leopards have built a bench that will feature many new freshmen.

A quick peek at the slate for the 2019 teams shows 21 tilts. Right off the bat, in their first match of the season, Lakewood will battle county foe, Midway, who is facing key losses themselves.

Two tangles between Lakewood and Princeton will for sure feature two feisty battles following last year’s three matchups between the two squads. After sweeping the regular season series, and claiming the title of Conference Champion, the Lady Bulldogs hosted Lakewood in the second round of last year’s playoffs during which the Lady Leopards exacted revenge, winning 3-2 to end Princeton’s season.

Lakewood and Clinton High are also set to meet in back to back tilts on Aug. 29 and Sept. 4 for matchups that promise to be hard fought.

When looking at the fast approaching season, Lakewood head coach Sheila Davidson stands optimistic.

“The varsity team will be one with great volleyball knowledge and a desire to win,” Davidson affirmed.

Davidson also expects to need a different approach in 2019.

“With each new year comes a different approach to the season,” the coach said. “We hope to become a better team each and every week — sticking to the philosophy we have every year, which is get better and better with each touch of the ball.”

The head coach stressed the importance of defense, also mentioning the large freshman class coming in.

“The girls have dedicated themselves to a great off-season and we look forward to our team camp in August that will take us directly into this season,” Davidson concluded.

That team camp will be held Aug. 5-7.

The official start to Lakewood’s volleyball season is less than a month away as the Lady Leopards will host James Kenan and Midway in back-to-back days, Aug. 13 and 14.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Lakewood-Logo-1.jpg Lakewood’s Lauren Jackson tips the ball in a game from last season. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Lauren-Jackson.jpg Lakewood’s Lauren Jackson tips the ball in a game from last season. File Photos | Sampson Independent Lakewood’s 2018 team lines up prior to the Lady Leopards fourth round loss at Louisburg. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_LHS-Team.jpg Lakewood’s 2018 team lines up prior to the Lady Leopards fourth round loss at Louisburg. File Photos | Sampson Independent The Lady Leopards earn a big kill in a volley during last year’s fourth round game. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_LHS-Vball.jpg The Lady Leopards earn a big kill in a volley during last year’s fourth round game. File Photos | Sampson Independent

Lady Leopards look for renewed success in 2019

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]