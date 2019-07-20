Norris shines in summer soccer events

Clinton High School soccer standout Parker Norris recently participated in a pair of prestigious soccer events. The 2018 NCHSAA 2A Soccer MVP participated in the Clash of the Carolinas Soccer game on June 29 followed by the East/West All-Star Game on July 15. Look for reaction and a complete rundown from Norris in an upcoming Independent. -

Clinton High School soccer standout Parker Norris recently participated in a pair of prestigious soccer events. The 2018 NCHSAA 2A Soccer MVP participated in the Clash of the Carolinas Soccer game on June 29 followed by the East/West All-Star Game on July 15. Look for reaction and a complete rundown from Norris in an upcoming Independent.