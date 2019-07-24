HCA football camp hosts 40

Courtesy Photos | Jason Arnette Harrells athletes lead young campers in drills. - Courtesy Photos | Jason Arnette Campers gather around as they are mentored from football great Bryan Peterson. - Courtesy Photos | Jason Arnette Jack Laslo oversees campers and assists them in drills. -

The Harrells Christian Academy Crusaders and Clinton Parks and Recreation held a football camp last week. The camp, meant to be a two-day event, was held to just one day on Monday after rain and storms prompted the cancellation of the first day of the camp. Due to time constraints, camp organizers say the missed day will not be made up.

Despite the lost time, Harrells head coach Jason Arnette said the turnout was “really good” and the participants had a great time.

“We had about 40 kids, which is really good, so we’re happy about the turnout,” Arnette said. “We worked with the kids, keeping it pretty simple, mainly on the importance of teamwork. (We) got pretty detailed in the importance of stretches, which tend to get overlooked.”

“We also worked on offensive and defensive positions.”

Arnette also elaborated on the tough decision to not make up the day that was rained out.

“We had planned on having a fun day and cooking for the kids on the second day, but the weather and time didn’t cooperate,” he admitted. “We’d love to schedule a make-up date, but both of us coaches are getting our own football seasons underway next week so there will likely not be time.”

“Next summer, we hope to maybe start earlier and get a couple extra days in,” Arnette concluded.

Harrells athletes lead young campers in drills. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_HCA-Camp-1.jpeg Harrells athletes lead young campers in drills. Courtesy Photos | Jason Arnette Campers gather around as they are mentored from football great Bryan Peterson. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_HCA-Camp-2.jpeg Campers gather around as they are mentored from football great Bryan Peterson. Courtesy Photos | Jason Arnette Jack Laslo oversees campers and assists them in drills. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_HCA-Camp-3.jpeg Jack Laslo oversees campers and assists them in drills. Courtesy Photos | Jason Arnette

City rec, school team for event; rain date won’tbe made up

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

