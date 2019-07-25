Cycle NC coming ‘round mountain

Brevard is preparing to host the sixth annual Cycle North Carolina weekend “Mountain Ride,” slated for Aug. 3-4. The mountain ride annually brings in over 300 cyclists to participate in a fully supported weekend of summer cycling along the scenic mountain back roads in the region.

The 2019 Mountain Ride participants represent 16 states. The oldest registered participant is 80 and the youngest cyclist is 12.

The weekend will offer two days of cycling (with an optional “tune-up” ride on Friday), plus many off-the-bike activities and opportunities to explore the beautiful mountain town of Brevard. Some of these options include; guided waterfall tours, canoe/kayak trips, exploring national and state forests, rock climbing, Killer Bees Honey Bee Farm and Tasting Tour, a tour of the Silvermont House Museum, a Hunger Games filming location tour, gem mining, a Waterfalls ‘n’ Wine tasting, and guided fly fishing trips.

There will also be various genres of live music being played each afternoon and evening across multiple venues for riders to seek out. Participants will enjoy meals and entertainment throughout Brevard & Transylvania County over the weekend. There are over 75 food and beverage options within the county along with quite a few retail shops which riders will be visiting. Cyclists are encouraged to explore the downtown area and to eat and drink local.

The Cycle North Carolina Mountain Ride is a fully supported bicycle event with support vehicles available to aid cyclists who experience physical or mechanical breakdowns. Rest stops will be set up every 10-20 miles along each route for riders to get off their bikes and explore, while quenching their hunger and thirst. Indoor and outdoor camping areas with amenities will be provided at Brevard College, adjacent to the quaint downtown district. Participants will also fill the hotels, bed and breakfast inns and vacation homes throughout Brevard and Transylvania County.

Cycling routes will pass through attractions and small towns such as Oskar Blues Brewery, Mills River, Etowah, Bold Rock Hard Cider Facility, downtown Hendersonville, Horse Shoe Farm and the Oskar Blues REEB Ranch to name a few. Routes of varying distances, from 8 to 66 miles will be offered to cater to cyclists of all ages and abilities. Some of the longer routes will feature elevation gains in excess of 2,000 feet.

Cyclists will be able to visit attractions on and off the bike, with many scenic and unique rest stops planned. Riders will be fully immersed in the natural landscape as they take advantage of the abundance of protected public land within Transylvania County. Lush forests, waterfalls, fauna and wildlife will provide a cycling experience not easily replicated, organizer said.

The Cycle North Carolina Mountain Ride is presented by Retire North Carolina alnog with many partner organizations.

Registration for the ride is still open. Visit www.ncsports.org to sign up.

