Clinton High to immortalize Lewis

In an event set to take place during a halftime ceremony at the annual Sampson County Pigskin Jamboree, Clinton High School is set to recognize former head football coach Bob Lewis when the Dark Horses rename their football stadium in his honor.

Lewis’ storied career spanned five different schools across 41 years of coaching. He recorded his first state title with East Bladen in 1973 when the Eagles won a share of the 3A State Football Championship. Lewis later departed East Bladen and went on to also serve stints at Pender, Whiteville, Harrells Christian Academy, and Clinton.

At Clinton alone, Lewis led the Dark Horses to four state championship crowns and six state championship appearances. While at Harrells, he also won an eight-man football N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association state title in 2005.

The 2019 edition of the annual football jamboree is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 16, at 7:30 p.m. It will once again feature football teams from Clinton, Hobbton, Lakewood, Midway and Union.

Dark Horse Stadium to bear coach’s name

