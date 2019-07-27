Norris continues to raise bar

File Photo | Sampson Independent Norris dives in to knock the ball away from the opposing team last fall. - File Photo | Sampson Independent Norris dribbles the ball through traffic last fall. - Courtesy Photo | Clash of the Carolinas Team NC, victors of the annual Clash of the Carolinas. -

Parker Norris brought the Clinton Dark Horses to the pinnacle of North Carolina high school soccer: a state championship victory. Along the way, Norris set new records and paved a path to the next level.

Along with the state championship he helped deliver, highlights from his senior campaign included netting north of 30 goals in his senior season. Even more remarkably, Norris set a new Clinton High School record when he scored six goals in a single game against Hunt High School.

Grateful to his coaches from Clinton and other levels for their leadership and stewardship, Norris will be taking his talents to the University of North Carolina at Wilmington this fall.

“My coaches at CHS taught me many things in regard to hard work, dedication, and perseverance,”was Norris’ glowing praise of his high school coaches. “Additionally, they have really helped me prepare mentally for playing at the next level. All of my coaches at every level have made me a better player as well as a better person,” remarked Norris following one of his first practices as a Seahawk.

Just mere weeks before beginning practices with UNCW, Norris played in two premier soccer events: Clash of the Carolinas and the East/West All-Star Game. According to their website, the Clash of the Carolinas was “Founded in 2007 and annually features the top boys and girls graduated seniors from North Carolina and South Carolina.” This event was hosted at Raleigh’s Cardinal Gibbons High School on June 29 and was captured by Team NC, 2-1.

As for the East/West All-Star Game, it was played on July 16 and was captured by the Western team in a 1-0 victory.

“Playing in the East/West All-Star Game was a lot of fun,” Norris exclaimed. “I really enjoyed playing with a lot of familiar faces, as I’ve played with or against almost everyone that was on the team.”

These opportunities weren’t the only ones for the new college athlete. Being nominated as a HighSchoolOT Player of the Year Finalist, two State Cup Champions in Club Soccer, and receiving Summa Cum Laude honors.

Thankful for a myriad of people that got him to this point of life, Norris is ready for the next phase of his soccer career.

“I’m incredibly grateful to my parents. They’ve supported me in all of my decisions and endeavors as I’ve grown up.”

“Danny Walsh is another person who deserves thanks from me. He always pushed me to do more, set high standards for myself, and inspired me to pursue my unreal aspirations.”

Name Checking his teammates and friends throughout the years, Norris thanked them for shaping him into the person he has become today.

“Lastly, but not least, I’m very thankful to God. He has blessed me with many opportunities and has put many great people in my life,” concludes Norris.

His first taste of college play will come on Aug. 27 when the Seahawks travel to take on Winthrop University.

Former CHS standout headed to UNCW

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

