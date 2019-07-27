Raiders excited for 2019

File Photos | Sampson Independent Midway’s Jaden Covington secures a pass in a game last season. - File Photos | Sampson Independent Cameron Barefoot hauls in a pass and heads toward the end zone. - File Photos | Sampson Independent Deantae Byrd heads outside on a rushing attempt against Hobbton last season. - File Photos | Sampson Independent Ty McLean picks off a pass attempt by East Duplin and heads up the sideline in a game last season. - -

The Midway Raiders football team and second-year head coach Cory Barnes are geared up and ready for their 2019 football season — a football season that is quickly approaching. With less than a month to go before the stadium lights illuminate area football fields, summer workouts are drawing to a close as the official start of the season kicks off on Aug. 1.

For the Raiders, “excited” is the term that Barnes uses in describing the anticipation leading up Midway’s first game against Union on Aug. 23.

“Our staff is very excited about this upcoming season,” Barnes stated. “With the personnel that’s returning from last season and the new additions, we feel like we will be able to compete with everyone we face.”

Indeed, the Raiders do return some critical pieces from last year’s squad. Perhaps one of the more critical of those pieces is senior running back Deantae Byrd. In a Midway offense that was far more pass-heavy under Barnes’ new scheme compared to previous years, Byrd still managed 1,029 rushing yards last season.

In four games he rushed for over 100 yards and found the end zone six times. While that number may seem low, he was second among running backs in touchdowns, behind Dante Blue who had eight.

The majority of the Raiders scoring was led by now-graduated quarterback Carson Calcutt, who passed for 12 touchdowns and rushed for another 14, which shifts things to some fairly critical losses for Midway. Barnes admitted that the loss of Calcutt is quite possibly the most critical but remains positive in saying that the Raiders still have options.

“Losing Carson from last year is big and he’s left some big shoes to fill,” Barnes elaborated. “But, we’ve got a couple of guys battling hard to earn that spot.”

Offensively, Midway lost more than Calcutt. The Raiders also lost Blue, who was not only a rushing threat, but was also Midway’s leasing receiver with 483 yards. Midway also lost Carsse Lucas, their third leading receiver who had 390 yards.

With the leaders from last year’s team now graduated, the Midway coaching staff acknowledges there’s more than just Calcutt’s shoes to fill. But, Barnes is optimistic that they have the guys to do that.

“Last year’s team was young and honestly, we’re still young. We’ve got a lot of guys coming back that played as sophomores last year and may only have around 10 seniors, give or take, this season. We’ve had some new faces come out this summer and have already raised a few eyebrows so we still have to sort out who goes where but we’re really excited,” Barnes continued.

Some returning names that are expected to be called quite a bit this season are Cameron Barefoot, who was Midway’s second leading receiver a season ago. Barefoot had 34 receptions and tallied 421 yards and three touchdowns. Jaden and Javen Covington each saw their names pop up in Midway’s stat book so it stands to reason that duo will also experience some opportunities. For the quarterback position, Barnes isn’t quite ready to pull the trigger on who will land that job, though he does admit it’ll likely come down to senior Cal Tyndall or sophomore Wyatt Holland.

“We currently have a battle for our starting QB role. They’re both working really hard and it’s probably going to come down to one of them.”

On defense, the Raiders lost Deonte Mills, Zack Fann, Armani Jenkins, Tyler Byrd, Lucas, and Deante Byrd – all of which were names regularly heard over the intercom on defensive plays. Still, the Raiders do get back several other names that also had their names called. The Covington duo also spent time on the Midway defense last season, as well has leading tackler Cameron Calcutt, as well as Tyler Godwin, Ty McLean, Dallas Stewart, Drew Matthews, Cole Bedard, Mason Tucker, and Andrew Buelna.

With the perfect mix of old and new, the Raiders hope to see their excitement come to fruition this season.

Lining Midway’s schedule this season is a home game with the Union Spartans on Aug. 23. The Raiders and the Spartans played a very tight, down-to-the-wire game last season that saw Midway hang on late for a 25-18 victory.

In Week 2 and 3 on Aug. 30 and Sept. 6, the Raiders are set to take on newcomers to the Midway schedule in South Brunswick and Harnett Central, a pair of 3A foes. Two more Sampson County rivals are then slated for weeks 4 and 5 as Midway closes out their non-conference slate with Lakewood and Hobbton.

After that, the Raiders will enter their grueling East Central 2A Conference slate. A conference that Barnes jokes is the “SEC of 2A Football.”

That schedule will see Midway travel to Spring Creek and James Kenan before returning home for a trio of home games against Wallace-Rose Hill, East Duplin, and Goldsboro. The Raiders will complete their regular season on Nov. 8 with a road trip to Clinton.

In addition to the Sampson County Jamboree on Friday, Aug. 16, Midway will first suit up in the Harnett County Jamboree at Campbell University on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

