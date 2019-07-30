Midway attends NC State Volleyball Camp

Courtesy Photo | Brandy Wrench The Midway Lady Raiders Volleyball team participated in a team camp last week at NC State. This camp is just one more step of preparation the Lady Raiders have taken as the fall season quickly approaches. In tomorrow’s edition, Midway head coach Brandy Wrench discusses the dynamics of her team, dealing with big losses from last year’s team, and how the 2019 Lady Raiders hope to stack up against the competition this upcoming season. -

