Soccer Jamboree next Saturday

Clinton High School is gearing up to host the 2019 Sampson County Soccer Jamboree. The Jamboree is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It will feature 12 teams, including: Clinton, South Central, Lakewood, Union, Midway, Hobbton, Whiteville, James Kenan, South Johnston, Cape Fear, Wallace-Rose Hill, and Triton.

The event will be held on two fields: the main field at the Dark Horse Soccer Complex and the band field adjacent to the complex. Each match will last 40 minutes each and will feature a five minute break between matches.

Fans, family, friends, and the community are invited out to the jamboree. The event is $5.00 per spectator for all-day access and the concessions stand will be open serving hotdogs, drinks, candy, and t-shirts.

Here is the schedule for all local teams:

Clinton

9 a.m. vs South Johnston on the main field

11:15 a.m. vs Cape Fear on the band field

1:30 p.m. vs Lakewood on the band field

Midway

9:45 a.m. vs Cape Fear on the band field

12:45 p.m. vs South Johnston on the main field

2:15 p.m. vs Whiteville on the band field

Hobbton

10:30 a.m. vs South Central on the main field

12:00 p.m. vs vs Whiteville on the band field

3:00 p.m. vs Triton on the band field

Lakewood

9:45 a.m. vs James Kenan on the main field

11:15 a.m. vs Wallace-Rose Hill on the main field

1:30 p.m. vs Clinton on the band field

Union

10:30 a.m. vs Triton on the band field

12:00 p.m. vs South Central on the main field

2:15 p.m. vs Cape Fear on the main field

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

