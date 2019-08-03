Horses shaping up for 2019

- File Photos | Sampson Independent Mohamed Kaba intercepts a pass last season against East Duplin - File Photos | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Jakwan Wilson dives for a reception. -

With official practices getting underway for the 2019 high school football season on Aug 1, Clinton High School, one of the most promising teams in Sampson County, will bring back a nationally ranked recruit for their 2019 season. Also true, however, the Dark Horses lost significant production from their 2018 campaign.

Clinton, who went 8-3 (5-1) a season ago, bring back one of the best players in North Carolina in the form of Mohamed Kaba. A University of South Carolina commit, Kaba has received over forty other offers. The return of the SEC bound linebacker almost certainly will prove to be a big factor in how successful the Horses will be in 2019.

While returning the USC commit is certainly a boon for Dark Horse football, the loss of ten now-college football players from the 2018 squad leaves some gaps for second year head coach Cory Johnson to fill.

Carson Ellis, Knowlydge Evans, and Jairus Thorpe are just three former Dark Horses whose contributions will be greatly missed.

“We lost many key players from last year. Ten out of 18 seniors went on to sign with colleges at different levels,” remarked Johnson. “While we have many holes to fill, I do believe we have some good pieces coming back.”

In addition to Kaba’s return, rising seniors Drew Leggett and J’Daques Wallace were a few key returners named by Johnson.

Clinton will kick off the 2019 campaign at home on Aug. 23 against the Colts of Cape Fear High School. Clinton lost to the Colts 15-0 in last year’s opener so the Horses are sure to be motivated for revenge.

Next in the queue for Clinton is a rivalry tilt versus East Bladen on Aug. 30 at Dark Horse Stadium. This early season matchup between two rivals who combined for 17 wins a season ago may be a great signal of both squads potential this upcoming season.

Fast forward to another rivalry, this time on the road at Wallace-Rose Hill, which will kick off six days shy of Halloween. The Horses and Bulldogs always put on a close, hard fought game and the 2019 edition of this rivalry stands quite likely to be more of the same.

The rest of the eleven game regular season slate includes matchups against Northside-Jacksonville, J.F. Webb, Pamlico County, Central Cabarrus, East Duplin, Goldsboro, James Kenan, and a regular season finale against cross county foe, Midway.

Head coach Johnson has a simple, yet similar message for his team as the season nears.

“Our goal at Cinton football has always been to get at least one percent better every day and be the best we can be.”

With the the Sampson County Pigskin Jamboree just two weeks away and official practices underway, football is finally back in Sampson County.

Clinton hopeful for deep playoffs run

By Justin Lucas Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

