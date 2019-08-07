Wildcats, off watershed year, hungry for more in 2019

File Photos | Sampson Independent Daniel Britt picks up a first down and is immediately swarmed by the Goldsboro defense. - File Photos | Sampson Independent Grayson Rogers sidesteps the North Johnston defender. - File Photos | Sampson Independent Grayson Rogers hands the ball off as the Chatham Central defense looms. - File Photos | Sampson Independent DaCorris Morrison eyes the field as he looks for a running lane. - - File Photos | Sampson Independent Salas - - File Photos | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Brayden Herring hauls in a catch against North Duplin last season. - -

Hobbton’s most successful football season in quite a few years just may have been a prelude to what is to come in the 2019 season. Bringing back a large portion of a team that made it to the playoffs has head coach Joe Salas ready for what the new campaign will bring, with plenty of excitement believed to be ahead for a rejuvenated program.

The Wildcats, who had not made an appearance in playoff football since 2010, amassed a 5-7 overall record (2-3 Carolina 1A Conference) a year ago, which was good enough to punch a ticket to the first round of the 1A state playoffs. Though their journey ended in a tough 44-13 loss at the hands of East Carteret, the Wildcats had to be feeling good about their season after posting just one win over the previous two seasons.

Perhaps the biggest loss from last year’s squad was kicker Jovanna Zapata.

“Returning the core of our team is important, however, we do lose our kicker and she was a good one,” remarked Salas.

On offense, the Wildcats return a handful of impactful players. Brayden Herring, Grayson Rogers and DeCorris Morrison all come back for the new season as seniors. Salas expects these experienced players to provide a role-model mentality for the underclassmen.

“Our senior leadership will be a big key to success this season,” the coach stated.

Hobbton kicks off the season on Aug. 23 at home facing East Chapel Hill. A battle between Wildcats, Hobbton will look to secure an opening win against a team that won just a single game a season ago.

Following battles at Louisburg, home against East Columbus and a game at Spring Creek, the Wildcats will begin a five-game home stand that begins with county foe, Midway. Hobbton hasn’t beaten the Raiders in eight years, however this season could present their best opportunity.

North Stokes will conclude Hobbton’s non-conference schedule before Carolina 1A action picks up with Rosewood, Princeton and Lakewood all completing the home stand for Hobbton. Back-to-back road trips to Union and North Duplin will be the Wildcat’s last battles of the regular season. This could prove to be a pivotal stretch for the Wildcats, whose goal is not only to once again make the playoffs, but to be more than one and done.

With a very talented quarterback in Rogers, their lead rusher in Morrison, and a core receiving group all back from a season ago, this could shape up to be the very best season the Wildcats have had in a long time.

“We are expecting to be able to go toe-to-toe with anyone on our schedule. It’s probably the first time in a long time we have been able to say that,” Salas said. “This is probably the strongest, fastest team Hobbton has had in about 10 years.”

Before the season officially gets underway on Aug. 23, Hobbton will first participate in the Sampson County Pigskin Jamboree on Aug. 16, which should provide get an early glimpse of the Wildcats’ potential at this annual event that marks the beginning of football season.

